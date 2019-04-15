NanoXplore Receives 2019 Award For The Commercialization Of Graphene

MONTREAL — April 12, 2019 — NanoXplore Inc. is pleased to announce that the corporation has been recognized as the 2019 winner of the IDTechEx Graphene & 2D Materials Award for the Most Significant Advancement in Graphene, CNT, or 2D Material for Commercialization.

The award was presented at the IDTechEx Show in Berlin, Germany, by Dr. Richard Collins (Senior Technology Analyst – IDTechEx) and adjudicated by Dr. Nikolaus Nestle (BASF SE – Materials Physics and Analytics) and Ivan Buckley (Director of Business Development -Graphene@Manchester at The University of Manchester). One of the judges commented: “NanoXplore’s bold scale-up of graphene production should finally tear down the idea that graphene is just too expensive to be used as an additive in polymer composites for real-world applications”.

Soroush Nazarpour, CEO and President of NanoXplore, commented after receiving the award: “We are thrilled to be recognized by IDTechEx as a global leader in the commercialization of graphene. This award further validates our graphene technology and why we are in the process of building a 10,000 tonnes/year production facility. The construction of the facility is on time and budget, and we expect phase one of commissioning to occur during calendar Q1 of next year (2020). We are proud of everyone in our team and thank them for their diligent effort as we thrive to enable graphene to become a viable solution for high-volume commercial applications. We would also like to thank all our shareholders for supporting NanoXplore and IDTechEx for this milestone event”.

IDTechEx Show, a two-day exhibition in Berlin, Germany, presents the latest emerging technologies across multiple emerging technology sectors that include 3D Printing, Electric Vehicles, Energy Harvesting, Energy Storage, Graphene, Internet of Things, Off Grid Energy Independence, Printed Electronics, Sensors & Wearable Technology. The exhibition showcases over 200 exhibiting companies from 60 countries, many demonstrating their technologies in action.

Posted April 15, 2019

Source: NanoXplore