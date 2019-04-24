INDA’S 2019 World Of Wipes Innovation Award® Finalists Highlight Biodegradable, Compostable Products And A New Product Category

CARY, NC — April 24, 2019 — Biodegradable disinfecting wipes, soft baby wipes made of 100% repurposed cotton blended fabric with earth friendly packaging, and a new product category to improve the skin appearance and texture of your posterior are the finalists for INDA’s 2019 World of Wipes Innovation Award®.

The winner will be selected by attendees at the World of Wipes International Conference, June 24-27, at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta. INDA expects 400 senior-level participants from every area of the wipes segment at this year’s event, repeating last year’s strong turnout. This year WOW conference sessions focus on Consumer Trade & Trends, Sustainable & Transparent Formulations, Infection Protection, Material Development in Wipes, Preservation Developments, and Sustainability Challenges in Plastics.

INDA announced the three companies vying for the prestigious award are: Danufil® QR by Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Earthly Wipes by Earthly, and BAWDY Butt Masks by BAWDY.Beauty.

Danufil® QR is a positively charged viscose fiber whereby quaternary ammonium compounds, known as quats do not bind to the cellulose. The fibers are made out of renewable cellulose, provide effective disinfection, can be processed with all nonwoven technologies, and are fully biodegradable. The manufacturer Kelheim Fibres GmbH states Danufil® QR is the only product in the marketplace with permanent activation for up to 90 percent repellency of used quats.

Earthly Wipes are a custom, soft, dry premium baby wipe made of 100% repurposed cotton blended fabric with refill rolls designed for use in reusable cotton bags and delivered to customers in bulk with refill rolls. Refill rolls can be placed in tough paper tube canisters that are compostable and made up of 98% post-consumer recycled material, or smaller reusable cotton bags for soft-pack wipes, according to the manufacturer, Earthly.

BAWDY butt sheet masks are made of 100% natural, cruelty-free, plant-based ingredients designed to improve skin appearance and texture. Non-gender product versions include a plant-based hydrating and toning moisturizing mask, a marine algae firming/illuminating mask, a retexturing and detoxifying mask, and a citrus brightening/rejuvenating mask. BAWDY.Beauty states they are the inventor of the butt skin beauty category.

WOW Attendees Vote

The World of Wipes Innovation Award® recognizes the winning product that both expands the use of nonwovens and demonstrates creativity, novelty, uniqueness, and technical sophistication. Nominated products represent the entire nonwoven wipes value chain. Past innovation award winners have included Diamond Wipes International’s Hero WipesTM, Berrys’ Chicopee Microfiber, and Dude Products – Dude Wipes.

WOW attendees hold an important one-third of the vote in their hands. The award finalists will make their presentations on June 25 and INDA President Dave Rousse will announce the winner on June 27. The INDA Technical Advisory Board and the WOW Conference Planning Committee have equal one-third votes in addition to the attendees in determining the top product.

The WOW conference will be headlined by presentations on the hottest topics, with exclusive insights on market data, materials science, and sustainability by some of the biggest names in wipes. Lisa Morden, Vice President Safety and Sustainability, Kimberly Clark Corporation, will deliver a keynote presentation on Wiping Responsibly, on Wednesday, June 26.

A welcome reception on the 49th floor of The Commerce Club offering one of Atlanta’s most incredible views of the city, two days of tabletop exhibitions and a 1.5-day WIPES Academy short-course focused on wipes from converting to packaging are among the valuable educational and networking opportunities. For the full program, visit https://www.worldofwipes.org/

Posted April 24, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry