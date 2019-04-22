INDA Annual Report Benchmarks North American Nonwoven Supply And Trade

CARY, NC — April 22, 2019 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwovens Fabrics Industry, announces publication of the sixth edition of the annual North American Nonwovens Supply Report for its members.

Based on extensive research, producer surveys and interviews with industry leaders, the report provides an overall view of North American supply, including the key metrics of capacity, production and operating rates, in addition to regional trade. The 65-page report offers 34 figures and 13 tables.

“This report is the benchmark for North American nonwovens supply information, including both rolled goods information and also material produced for internal consumption. It also presents the industry operating rate; the essential element for strategic planning and business investment decisions,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

The report — and the quarterly INDA Market Pulse and monthly Price Trends Summary — are provided to the approximately 370 INDA member companies and associates as part of their membership.

New findings include:

In 2018, North American nonwoven capacity increased to 5.17 million tonnes, a net increase of 3.4% (180 thousand tonnes) over 2017. This growth figure accounts for not only the addition of new lines, but also machine productivity increases and line closures to arrive at a net increase growth figure. In the last two years, 43 new lines have come online and 16 lines have been shut-down. The majority of the new lines are making engineered fabrics for the transportation and filtration markets.

North American imports and exports, in tonnage, increased 12.8% and 12.1% respectively year-over-year, after both had declined in 2017. However, the trends continue downward in exports and upward in imports, as over the last five years’ exports have declined 5.4% annually and imports have increased 10.8% annually. Even with the significant shifts in North American trade dynamics, nonwovens tend to stay where they are produced, with the net trade balance (imports less exports) accounting for only 4.6% of the region’s capacity.

“It is INDA’s objective to provide valuable data and actionable industry information to enhance decision making. As always, the increasing participation of nonwoven producers – both members and nonmembers – providing their insights and results makes our success possible,” said Brad Kalil, Director of Market Research and Statistics, INDA.

Posted April 22, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwovens Fabrics Industry