Right Lane Industries Acquires Specialty Textiles And Extruded Plastics Division Of Schlegel Systems

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — January 16, 2019 — On December 31, 2018, Right Lane Industries acquired the specialty textiles and extruded plastics division of Schlegel Systems Inc. and renamed the new stand-alone company Schlegel Specialty Products LLC (SSP). As a new permanent subsidiary of Right Lane, SSP will continue to develop and manufacture innovative textile and plastic products from its long-tenured facility in Rochester, N.Y. In conjunction with the acquisition, Right Lane has retained SSP’s existing management, operations, and engineering teams, to support anticipated growth.

Originally founded in the 1880’s, Schlegel Specialty Products engineers and produces woven textiles and extruded plastic products for applications in the automotive, aerospace, office equipment, transportation, heavy industrial and other end markets. The company manufactures its products using proprietary processes out of a 104,000 square foot facility located in Rochester.

The team at SSP is excited to utilize Right Lane’s centralized corporate services, capital, and growth orientation to deepen partnerships with customers, and ensure their success long into the future.

“Schlegel Specialty Products has a skilled team, unique production capabilities, and a brand name with exceptional heritage,” said Right Lane CEO Eric Mara. “We are excited to support SSP with the capital and resources it needs to expand product offerings, increase production capacity, and build long-term partnerships with world-wide customers.”

Posted March 4, 2019

Source: Right Lane Industries