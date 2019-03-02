Lectra And The Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School Of Design (UC DAAP) Forge Automotive Partnership In Higher Education

NEW YORK — March 1, 2019 — Lectra has joined forces with a top university design school to devise an exciting new interdisciplinary course that explores emerging automotive interior design trends.

Lectra’s Education Partnership Program is donating DesignConcept, the firm’s innovative virtual prototyping and development solution, to The Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (UC DAAP). Students with majors ranging from transportation to fashion and furniture design will learn how to develop product ideas using digital product-development techniques, including 3D modeling and 2D pattern-making.

DesignConcept enables makers of seating, dashboards and steering wheel covers for vehicles, marine vessels and aircraft to accelerate product development with collaborative virtual prototyping.

The Ullman School of Design, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, was ranked as one of the top five undergraduate industrial design programs in the U.S. in 2016 by consulting and research firm DesignIntelligence. The school’s five-year co-op internships give students the opportunity to gain experience working for high-profile car manufacturers such as General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Audi, Mercedes Benz and Tesla Motors, among others.

The new studio topic, “The Future of Autonomous Vehicle Interiors: Materials and New Configurations,” represents the first time that hands-on training using DesignConcept will be provided to a multidisciplinary group of UC DAAP students. The studio will be offered starting in September 2019 and is open to students preparing for design careers in transportation, fashion, furniture design and other industries.

Lectra’s longstanding partnership with the Ullman School of Design began in 2001. Committed to training the next generation of fashion students worldwide, Lectra provides more than 900 schools and universities with access to software and design expertise. Now that commitment has been extended to automotive interior design, which is undergoing a major transformation brought about by self-driving and connected cars, shared mobility and electric vehicles.

“This is a perfect example of our commitment to industry-focused education,” says Dr. Gjoko Muratovski, Director and Endowed Chair of the Ullman School of Design. “The Lectra donation will take our tech capabilities to new heights and enable our students to do things that they could never do before.”

For Céline Choussy, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lectra, the partnership with the Ullman School of Design at UC DAAP brings Lectra closer to the automotive industry and connects students to the company’s advanced technology. “This renewed partnership offers students the perfect laboratory to see exciting emerging automotive interior trends come to life with our digitalized product development solution. Lectra is pleased to play its part in training tomorrow’s designers.”

