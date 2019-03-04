Carbon Fiber 3D Noodles / Fillers Developed For Filling Deltoids On Display At JEC World 2019

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — March 2, 2019 — Biteam, the Swedish innovative 3D-weaving company, has developed a range of carbon fibre 3D ‘noodle’ or filler pre-forms for overcoming a persistent problem. The unavoidable deltoid or triangular cavity, which gets created when two oppositely curving laminates are laid next to each other in composites manufacture, needs to be properly filled up. Present solutions like use of rolled fibres, braids, cut reinforcements etc. are inadequate for stabilizing the structure being created with laminates, and preventing accumulation of unreinforced resin. Further, they are practically inconvenient to handle and impart relatively low mechanical performance.

The newly developed dry 3D noodle/filler pre-forms, which can be customized according to application needs, uniquely offer the advantages of stable cavity-matching shape, good fitting, delamination resistance, non-fraying, and adaptability for different constructional needs like curving. Such a product has been sought for long to speed-up composites production, improve performance, and reduce labour and inventory costs.

A number of different carbon fibre 3D noodles/fillers will be displayed at Biteam’s stand during the forthcoming JEC Composites Show in Paris.

Source: Biteam AB