PPG Set To Acquire Whitford Worldwide

Pittsburgh-based PPG announced it signed an agreement to acquire Elverson, Pa.-based Whitford Worldwide Co., a producer of low-friction and nonstick coatings for industrial applications in the automotive, aerospace, energy and construction industries, as well as consumer products. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019.

“Whitford’s leadership in low-friction and nonstick coatings will provide strategic additions to the robust portfolio of industrial coatings solutions we deliver today, while PPG’s research and development organization will leverage Whitford’s extensive expertise in fluoropolymer chemistry across the markets we serve,” said Tim Knavish, PPG senior vice president, industrial coatings.

“Joining PPG is a giant step forward for Whitford,” said Dave Willis, Whitford’s founder and chairman of the board. “In one fell swoop, we will have access to new technologies, diverse R&D facilities, strong financial support and global coverage in areas where we have wanted to expand, but did not yet have sufficient resources. This is very good news for our customers and our employees.”

January/February 2019