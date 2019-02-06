Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) To Exhibit At IDEA19 & Mark Its 100th Anniversary With Innovation Showcase

GREEN BAY, Wis. — February 6, 2019 — Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, will showcase its extensive nonwovens converting experience at IDEA19, held March 25 to 28, 2019, in Miami. Attendees may visit booth #1660 to learn how PCMC’s modular equipment serves a variety of market needs, as well as join the festivities when the company commemorates its 100th anniversary with a cake celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

Offering hygienic, high-speed folding solutions, crossfolding machines that provide quick product changeovers and multi-servo cutting modules, PCMC can meet a wide range of production demands and enhance customers’ profitability, whether they’re creating cosmetic, medical, baby, dispersible, scientific, cleaning, polishing, sanitizing or drying wipes.

For interfolded and non-interfolded flat-pack wet wipes, PCMC’s modular, low-maintenance Clipper series can achieve 800 cuts per minute in hygienic and non-hygienic designs. With the compact footprint of the Marlin Pro, crossfold wipe customers can save space, while also reducing waste and achieving the lowest cost per wipe.

“We’re very excited to share more information about our versatile nonwovens converting solutions with attendees at IDEA19,” said Laercio Catao, Sales Director at PCMC. “In addition to offering our expertise to support converters’ varied needs, we look forward to celebrating our milestone 100th anniversary with customers at the event.”

Posted February 6, 2019

Source: Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC)