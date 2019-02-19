Owens Corning To Establish Operation In Blythewood, S.C.

Toledo, Ohio-based Owens Corning recently invested $13.6 million to acquire an existing facility in Blythewood, S.C. The company plans to convert an existing line to produce coated nonwoven products for applications in the North American building materials industry. The company reports the purchase is the first step in creating a glass nonwovens excellence center.

Hiring for the expected 16 new positions will begin in late 2019. The company received a $150,000 Set Aside grant from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development to assist with building renovation expenses. “The Blythewood operation represents a valuable addition to a thriving business,” said Nicolas Del Monaco, vice president, Global Non-Wovens Business. “Adding this new capacity and capability for glass-based coating solutions in South Carolina will help us to better serve our residential and commercial building products customers across North America.”

January/February 2019