JEC World 2019 To Organize An Inspiring Program For Aerospace Professionals

PARIS — February 27, 2019 — For this 2019 edition, JEC World organizes for aerospace professionals a full program of conferences, round tables, dedicated showcases… to present trends & innovations where composites are at the heart of the challenges to come.

JEC WORLD 2019 AEROSPACE PROGRAM

1 technical conference

+50 innovative parts within Aero&Space planet

Composites exchange workshop

6 Finalists for Innovation Awards

Pre-arranged Business meetings

Aerospace Composites Circle

The aerospace industry is one of the biggest users of composite materials, but where do the next- generation opportunities lie? How will the composites industry meet aerospace demand for higher performance materials and designs with increased functionality and technologies to enable high rate production? This is the reason why JEC World has developed a full program to address these questions linked to the aerospace industry challenges.

This full program will include technical conferences, round tables, innovative area and pre-arranged business meetings. To name a few events of this program:

On Tuesday March 12th, one session of technical conferences focuses on Aeronautics: technologies for the future legacy programs with speakers from Cetim, Hexcel, Airbus, Chomarat, MTorres, Plataine, Aerocomposit…;

on Tuesday March 12th, the Agora stage hosts the Aerospace Composites Circle with an exclusive keynote presentation of Dirk Gebser from Lilium on “Call to action for a new world” followed by the Hexion conference welcoming speakers from Composyst, Hexion Research and Hübers, on 2 components Technology for Advanced Composite Epoxy Systems.

During the three days of the show, the Composites Exchange program presents workshops for aerospace among which Boosting AFP material efficiency with fibre patch placement, or Innovative solid lubricant made from water soluble resin…

In terms of innovation, aerospace professionals will be able to discover more than 40 innovative parts within the Aero&Space planet, reducing costs and raising production rates, with workshops sponsored by Huntsman and Saint Gobain and with Toray, Porcher Industries…. As well as attend the pitches of the 10 Startup Booster finalists selected by Airbus, on March 12th at 11am at the Agora. Without mentioning the Innovation awards finalists, among which in the Aerospace Application category, Compo Tech Plus SPOL for its Composite aileron structure cured in one step, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft for primary structure for sounding rockets; in the Aerospace Process category, Applus+ Laboratories, for its automated manufacturing process; or Cecence for its fully compliant 16G Composite aero seatback… Winners will be named on Wednesday at 4pm in the Agora stage, starting with the keynote speech of Bertrand Piccard, initiator and Chairman of Solar Impulse Foundation.

Finally, aerospace professionals can discover within the 1.300 exhibitors some solutions, processes dedicated to their challenges, as well as join the Composites in Action for Aerospace presenting the most recent scientific and technologic developments in this sector. And they can participate to the official business meetings program to meet with pre-qualified companies.

Posted February 27, 2019

Source: JEC Group