Hellas Installs 7 Acres Of Turf, Track & Tennis At Waxahachie ISD

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — February 8, 2019 — High above Waxahachie High School, you can’t help but notice 7 acres of Hellas Construction Matrix® turf for Indian nation. In addition to the football, soccer and lacrosse fields, baseball and softball fields are also proudly on display with Hellas’ Matrix Turf with Helix Technology. Post Tension Tennis Courts and an epiQ running track complete the North Texas project.

Waxahachie Athletic Director Greg Reed says, “At our high school I estimate that we have more than 7 acres of Hellas Matrix turf on our combined athletic playing fields.” They all look and play great according to Reed who says, “I have been very pleased with the multiple fields, track and tennis courts.”

Matrix with Helix technology emulates natural grass and clay without the maintenance costs associated with both. Each area of the field is tailor made for pitching, hitting, sliding, ball bounces and speed consistency. Helix technology is twisted fibers that adds structure and strength. Waxahachie head baseball coach Tracy Wood says, “I tell our players if you can’t field the ball here, you can’t field one because you don’t get any bad hops.” With 25 years of baseball coaching experience, Wood says, “Weather tells you when we will and won’t play, but it’s never going to tell us when we are going to play here.”

Matrix turf fibers are manufactured at the Hellas fiber factory in Dadeville, Alabama and are tufted at the textile plant in Chatsworth, Georgia. The fibers have a natural look and feel, providing a soft yet strong surface with a long-life span.

The V300 by Hellas is the premier running track system. The impermeable, paved in place, synthetic sport surface is comprised of a sealed base layer of polyurethane-bound rubber granules. Single Cast Sealer (SCS) is utilized in the V300 system making it a unique technological innovation in the industry. The sealer binds the track into a single layer and eliminates the need for a rubber dust application.

Post Tension Tennis Courts are constructed by Hellas with a heavy-coated system manufactured by Hellas to provide superior filling and leveling characteristics in multiple colors. The Players Surface at Waxahachie High School is light blue on the court and green in the out of bounds area.

Hellas is the official turf provider of the Dallas Cowboys and the preferred turf provider of the Houston Texans and their training center. Hellas is also the exclusive turf provider of the Jacksonville Jaguars and an official partner with the Miami Dolphins in their practice facility. Hellas is a proud partner of the Raiders and the official artificial turf provider of the Las Vegas Stadium. Hellas is also proud to be the official turf provider for the new LA Stadium & Entertainment District for the LA Rams and LA Chargers in 2020.

Posted February 9, 2019

Source: Hellas Construction, Inc.