15 Finalists Announced For Prestigious IDEA®19 Achievement Awards

INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has announced 15 cutting-edge companies are finalists in five categories for its IDEA®19 Achievement Awards, in partnership with Nonwovens Industry magazine. Voting opens online Feb. 15th via the Nonwovens Industry website, www.nonwovens-industry.com.

The awards recognize brilliant innovations in the nonwovens and engineered materials industry. Winners will be announced and honored at IDEA®19, the World’s Preeminent Event for Nonwovens & Engineered Fabrics, March 25-28, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

Industry professionals can vote for their top choices in each category on the magazine’s website starting Feb. 15th. Finalists range from next generation machinery with digital tools for intelligent production, breathable multi-layer composite fabrics, and fibers that are tailor-made for use in disinfecting wipes.

The finalists are:

IDEA®19 Equipment Achievement Award – Best new equipment introduction

A.Celli Nonwovens S.P.A.: A.Celli Vision System (DMS 4.0)

Curt G. Joa, Inc.: Infinity Roll™ vacuum roll

Reifenhäuser Reicofil GmbH & Co. KG: Reicofil 5

IDEA®19 Roll Goods Achievement Award – Best new roll goods introduction

Fitesa: Fitesa 100% BioBase PLA Soft

Freudenberg Performance Materials: Evolon® New Generation

Tredegar Personal Care: FlexAire™ 771 Breathable Elastic Fabric

IDEA®19 Raw Material Achievement Award – Best new fiber/raw material introduction

H.B. Fuller: Conforma™ Core

Kelheim Fibres GmbH: Danufil® QR

Lenzing AG: Veocel™ Lyocell fibers with Eco Cycle Technology

IDEA®19 Short-Life Product Achievement Award – Best new disposable product utilizing engineered fabrics

Callaly: Tampliner®

DiviDiaper, Inc.: DiviDiaper

Surfaceskins Ltd.: Surfaceskins Push Pads and Pull Handles

IDEA®19 Long-Life Product Achievement Award – Best new durable product utilizing engineered fabrics

Propex GeoSolutions: PETROMAT® Enviro

Soteria Battery Innovation Group: Soteria Battery Architecture

TiGUARD, LLC, Augmentum Division: Compressa™ Senior Fall Safety

Full details on each of the finalists will be available on the Nonwovens Industry website on Feb. 15th. Votes will be accepted until March 1st.

The winners in each category will be announced during IDEA®19, Wed., Mar. 27th, 9:30 am – 10:30 am.

INDA’s Technical Advisory Board selected the finalists from over 50 nominations. The Technical Advisory Board is comprised of industry leaders from these companies:

Absorbent Hygiene Insights, LLC

Auburn University

Barnhardt Purified Cotton

Berry Global, Inc.

Cotton Incorporated

Crown Abbey, LLC

Fi-Tech, Inc.

Fibertex Nonwovens

Fitesa

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Jacob Holm

Lenzing Fibers Inc.

NatureWorks, LLC

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Nonwovens By Design

The Nonwovens Institute, North Carolina State University

Peter Wallace, LLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

Rockline Industries

SGS – IPS Testing

Smith, Johnson & Associates

Texas Tech University

Tredegar Corporation

IDEA®19, the world’s preeminent event for nonwovens and engineered fabrics, is expected to attract more than 7,000 attendees and over 550 exhibitors from 70-plus countries.

