15 Finalists Announced For Prestigious IDEA®19 Achievement Awards

CAREY, NC — February 1, 2019 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has announced 15 cutting-edge companies are finalists in five categories for its IDEA®19 Achievement Awards, in partnership with Nonwovens Industry magazine. Voting opens online Feb. 15th via the Nonwovens Industry website, www.nonwovens-industry.com.
The awards recognize brilliant innovations in the nonwovens and engineered materials industry. Winners will be announced and honored at IDEA®19, the World’s Preeminent Event for Nonwovens & Engineered Fabrics, March 25-28, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.
Industry professionals can vote for their top choices in each category on the magazine’s website starting Feb. 15th. Finalists range from next generation machinery with digital tools for intelligent production, breathable multi-layer composite fabrics, and fibers that are tailor-made for use in disinfecting wipes.
The finalists are:
IDEA®19 Equipment Achievement Award – Best new equipment introduction
- A.Celli Nonwovens S.P.A.: A.Celli Vision System (DMS 4.0)
- Curt G. Joa, Inc.: Infinity Roll™ vacuum roll
- Reifenhäuser Reicofil GmbH & Co. KG: Reicofil 5
IDEA®19 Roll Goods Achievement Award – Best new roll goods introduction
- Fitesa: Fitesa 100% BioBase PLA Soft
- Freudenberg Performance Materials: Evolon® New Generation
- Tredegar Personal Care: FlexAire™ 771 Breathable Elastic Fabric
IDEA®19 Raw Material Achievement Award – Best new fiber/raw material introduction
- H.B. Fuller: Conforma™ Core
- Kelheim Fibres GmbH: Danufil® QR
- Lenzing AG: Veocel™ Lyocell fibers with Eco Cycle Technology
IDEA®19 Short-Life Product Achievement Award – Best new disposable product utilizing engineered fabrics
- Callaly: Tampliner®
- DiviDiaper, Inc.: DiviDiaper
- Surfaceskins Ltd.: Surfaceskins Push Pads and Pull Handles
IDEA®19 Long-Life Product Achievement Award – Best new durable product utilizing engineered fabrics
- Propex GeoSolutions: PETROMAT® Enviro
- Soteria Battery Innovation Group: Soteria Battery Architecture
- TiGUARD, LLC, Augmentum Division: Compressa™ Senior Fall Safety
Full details on each of the finalists will be available on the Nonwovens Industry website on Feb. 15th. Votes will be accepted until March 1st.
The winners in each category will be announced during IDEA®19, Wed., Mar. 27th, 9:30 am – 10:30 am.
INDA’s Technical Advisory Board selected the finalists from over 50 nominations. The Technical Advisory Board is comprised of industry leaders from these companies:
- Absorbent Hygiene Insights, LLC
- Auburn University
- Barnhardt Purified Cotton
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Cotton Incorporated
- Crown Abbey, LLC
- Fi-Tech, Inc.
- Fibertex Nonwovens
- Fitesa
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- Jacob Holm
- Lenzing Fibers Inc.
- NatureWorks, LLC
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
- Nonwovens By Design
- The Nonwovens Institute, North Carolina State University
- Peter Wallace, LLC
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Rockline Industries
- SGS – IPS Testing
- Smith, Johnson & Associates
- Texas Tech University
- Tredegar Corporation
IDEA®19, the world’s preeminent event for nonwovens and engineered fabrics, is expected to attract more than 7,000 attendees and over 550 exhibitors from 70-plus countries.
