New SAF™ Superabsorbent Fabrics At IDEA 2019

GREAT COATES, England— January 8, 2019 — This year the International Engineered Fabrics Conference and Exposition (IDEA) is back in Miami after a stint in Boston three years ago. Technical Absorbents will again be exhibiting as the event makes its way back to the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Centre. It will be concentrating on the promotion of its SAF™ superabsorbent fabrics and will be bringing along a number of new samples.

The company will join hundreds of other companies at the event – which attracts nonwovens scientists, users, and senior thought leaders from the industry – who will be presenting their latest ideas and innovations to over 7,000 visitors between 25th and 28th March 2019.

The Technical Absorbents stand – number 1241 – will be SAF™ branded as the company continues to raise the profile of its fibrous superabsorbents in the industry.

“IDEA has always been a great event for us,” explains Commercial Director Paul Rushton. “2019 is an exciting year for Technical Absorbents and SAF™. Our development team has developed a number of new superabsorbent fabric technologies and we are keen to demonstrate these in Miami.

“Our washable nonwoven fabric range has been expanded. These are suitable for hygiene and other garments that require moisture management for either comfort and/or evaporative cooling. We now have a range of gsm variants to better suit individual product design requirements.

“Our first unique, fully maceratable, 100% SAF™ fabric was launched towards the end of 2018. This range has now also been further developed with fabrics ranging from 240-420gsm. These are suitable for applications that require higher levels of absorbency, including hygiene and medical.

“Finally, we also now have a complete range of ultra-thin, low basis-weight carded, hot air-through and airlaid nonwovens. These are ideal for products that require a soft, discrete absorbent core that still offers high levels of absorbency performance.

“We hope that we can share our new fabric portfolio with more people at IDEA, and create some exciting new ideas for their use.”

