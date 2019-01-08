JEC Group Brings Composites Solutions For Mobility To NAIAS For The First Time

PARIS — January 8, 2019 — The 31st edition of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is the stage for a new pavilion dedicated to promoting composites solutions for mobility. JEC Group, a company dedicated to the development of information and business connections channels and platforms supporting the global growth and promotion of the composite materials industry, is driving this new initiative along with its partners MAGNA, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), IACMI – The Composites Institute and HEXCEL.

After a first pavilion at Mondial.Tech during the Paris Motor Show in 2018, JEC Group chooses the largest concentration of the world’s top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders to showcase the many benefits and advantages composite materials can bring to the future of mobility. At NAIAS 2019, JEC Group will highlight the latest technologies, solutions that enable the automotive industry to innovate in product design, emission reductions and production

Eric Pierrejean, JEC Group CEO, recalled: “Composites were introduced many decades ago in car manufacturing, and not only for high-end performance models. Composites now offer many alternatives to steel and aluminum thanks to specific features that go far beyond their lightweight properties. In value, the automotive industry makes up 20 percent of the total composites market, with promising opportunities for lighter, stronger and more efficient materials in the years to come. They offer new design opportunities, enable a reduction in tooling investment and allow several functions to be integrated in one, on top of their corrosion and impact resistance.”

In this new pavilion, JEC Group will highlight key benefits under the motto “Composite Solutions for Mobility.” To illustrate some of the many advantages of composites materials in the Automotive industry, 14 parts will be showcased pointing that highlight the different applications of composites for mobility, such as lightweighting, design freedom, aesthetics and flexibility, resistance, strength and stiffness, function integration and fewer parts, hybridization, fuel storage, connectivity integration and battery housing and integration. For example, a glass fiber reinforced polymer bracket for wireless charging from Daimler will be displayed along with a door panel from HRC Group, a leaf spring suspension from Kolon, a tunnel reinforcement from Hexion and a lightweight liftgate from Magna to name a few.

“Magna has been on the forefront of bringing high-performing plastics and composites into automotive design and development,” said Magna Exteriors President Grahame Burrow, who is also a member of the JEC Group Board of Directors. “As we consider future mobility, composites offer tremendous potential in how technology, such as sensors, RADAR and LIDAR, can be integrated into vehicle exteriors and structures, which will enable automakers to achieve their design and performance goals. The Composites Pavilion at NAIAS is a great opportunity to share these benefits with automakers.”

“The textile carbon fiber IACMI project that the institute is showcasing at the Composites Pavilion validates an innovative technology that will make integration of carbon fiber more cost-effective in the automotive industry,” said John A. Hopkins, IACMI – The Composites Institute CEO. “Our IACMI members are leading the advancements critical for the automotive industry’s adoption of composites. We are thankful for support by partners such as the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) which makes these industry advancements possible.”

“Hexcel has a dedicated team focused on automotive technologies supplying a range of composite materials for structural parts, suspension systems, bodywork and interiors. We are excited to participate in NAIAS this year to provide automotive engineers with innovative composite solutions to reduce weight and enhance their designs in a cost-competitive way,” said Achim Fischereder, Hexcel Automotive director of Sales & Marketing.

Source: JEC Group