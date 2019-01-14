Chomarat Invests In Its Coatings & Films Business: New Extruder, New Graining Line

PARIS – January 14, 2019 – Chomarat, a leader in technical textiles and composite reinforcements, is developing its Coatings & Films business at its French sites. The Group has just acquired an extruder and a graining line to increase its production capacities and develop new, more efficient solutions, particularly in the field of TPO (polyolefin thermoplastics). These two technological investments are part of the €35 million investment plan announced by the Group in mid-2017.

An Expanded Offer With The New Graining Line

The graining line gives texture to the coated textile and provides a differentiation of appearance or a functionalization, such as non-slip or durability. “We will use this new technology to broaden the scope of material we process (including the production of TPO sheets with or without backing), and to improve the perceived quality by a better grain definition,” explains Philippe Chomarat, Director of the Coatings & Films business at Chomarat. This technological investment enables the Group to increase its production capacities and offer new solutions for the automotive and luxury bag markets.

Increasing Performance With The New Extruder

The new extruder increases the Chomarat production capacity for coated textiles and allows production in larger widths. The technology consumes less energy and emits very low level of vocs, in line with the Group’s sustainable approach. It also supplements existing solutions for developing biosourced coated fabrics. “This is a strategic investment for Chomarat, as in addition to PVC, we will be able to work with new materials such as TPO, TPU and new biosourced materials. We will offer innovative solutions for all our markets—pipes, luxury bag, automotive and protection,” concludes Philippe Chomarat.

Posted January 14, 2019

Source: Chomarat