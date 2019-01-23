AVGOL Launches enhanceFIT™ Breathe Range

TEL-AVIV, Israel — January 23, 2019 — Avgol, a global leader in the manufacture of lightweight nonwoven fabric solutions, is launching a new range of breathable fabrics which exceed the performance of current commercially available spunmelt SMS materials.

The development is in line with Avgol’s Forward Innovative Thinking (“FIT”) strategy for new product innovation.

Nick Carter, Director, Market Business Intelligence and Intellectual Property, at Avgol, said: “The enhanceFIT™ family is being developed to meet evolving product designer needs for lighter weight fabrics, having improved elasticity, barrier and breathable performance properties. This family is based on multiple technology platforms that allows Avgol to tailor fabric performance for the needs of specific markets, including hygiene, medical and industrial applications.

enhanceFIT™ Breathe is the first in a line of new fabric solutions resulting from Avgol’s recent developments in new assets and technology. The fabrics demonstrate enhanced uniformity with corresponding improvements in barrier, appearance and coverage in materials less than 25 gsm, without relying on cumbersome submicron filament fabrication methods. In practical applications, downgauged fabrics are now available that have previously required higher basis weights to achieve air permeability specifications.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: AVGOL™ Nonwovens