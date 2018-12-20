Total Composite Solutions (TCS) Ltd Forms Partnership With Brabham Automotive

HAVANT, Hampshire — December 20, 2018 — Advanced composites solutions provider, TCS, and Brabham Automotive are pleased to announce a strategic partnership in advanced material and process development for current and future vehicle builds.

Building on a remarkable 70-year racing pedigree, Sir Jack Brabham’s son David Brabham announced Brabham’s return to manufacturing in May of this year with the global launch of Brabham Automotive’s first product, the stunning BT62.

Crafted from lightweight carbon fibre and weighing only 972kg, the BT62’s exterior surface and aggressive aerodynamic package combine to strike the optimal balance between function and form. TCS will utilise its current market leading material technology and processing, including prepregs, advanced resins and adhesive systems, whilst further developing bespoke lighter, stiffer structural and cosmetic material solutions. The partnership will give Brabham clients much greater design choice and optimum technology, whilst holding firm to the “true drivers car” DNA.

Andy Pointon, Managing Director of TCS, states, “TCS is proud to be associated with the Brabham name which truly represents the best in world class motor racing history – a name every car enthusiast holds dear. Working alongside Brabham today we see great strategic alignment between our companies both in terms of direction, values, drive, and a desire to bring the absolute best in performance to the market. The current and future vehicle builds will be ground breaking for sure, and TCS will work closely with Brabham to increasingly elevate the client choice and experience. An exciting 2019 ahead.”

Director of Brabham Automotive, Christian Reynolds, comments, “This announcement symbolises the Brabham ethos of collaboration. Our partnership with TCS will allow us to engineer to the highest standards of vehicle engineering. This strategic relationship will deliver true innovation on the vehicle aesthetic through bespoke carbon designs for our customers. We are able to present the perfect balance of vehicle functionality and form on the Brabham BT62. Our goal has always been to harmonise technical and aesthetic design, allowing us to present and showcase uncompromised quality and our partnership with TCS will provide the perfect platform for us to continue to deliver on this goal.”

Further announcements will be made in early 2019 regarding the specific design directions coming out of the partnership.

Posted December 20, 2018

Source: Total Composites Solutions (TCS) Ltd