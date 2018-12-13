Safe Reflections, Inc. Appoints Nate Damro As Vice President Of Business Development

ST.PAUL, Minn. — December 13, 2018 — Safe Reflections, Inc.has recently hired Nate Damro to the position of Vice President of Business Development. In this new role, Damro will be responsible for the development of a growth-based global sales strategy while simultaneously running the day-to-day business development process of this rapidly growing reflective solutions company.

As a member of the Safe Reflections senior leadership team, Damro will lead all marketing activities for the company to grow Safe Reflections market presence and perception as the reflective solutions leader in the global marketplace. Additionally, his focus will be on customer engagement, new products, product line management, digital presence, and strategic marketing and communications.

Damro also has full responsibility of the consumer direct business, Brilliant® Reflective Strips, and will play a key role in the development of future partnerships and acquisitions of targeted companies in key areas of the business.

“We have been considering this key role for some time and are tremendously excited to have Nate join the team. His experience in the safety industry and with fast growing local companies that do business around the world make him a great fit for our team,” said Chuck Gruber, CEO of Safe Reflections.

Damro has a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Minnesota. He began his career as a Process Engineer at Ecolab where he eventually moved into a senior marketing role. In 2007, Damro joined Capital Safety, a fall-protection manufacturer located in Red Wing, as the VP-Global Marketing. During 9 years at Capital Safety, Damro relocated to the UK to run their Europe, Middle-East and African business. While working in the UK, 3M purchased Capital Safety. Following this, Damro relocated back to MN and worked at 3M for 2.5 years.

