Owens Corning Establishes New Operations In Richland County S.C. — Manufacturing Acquisition Results In $13.6 Million Investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — December 12, 2018 — Owens Corning, a developer and producer of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites, has acquired an existing manufacturing facility in Blythewood, S.C., where it will manufacture coated, non-woven products for a variety of applications within the North American building materials industry. The company’s $13.6 million capital investment is projected to bring 16 new jobs.

Owens Corning develops, manufactures and markets insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. The company’s market-leading businesses use their deep expertise in materials, manufacturing and building science to develop products and systems that save energy and improve comfort in commercial and residential buildings. Based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning employs more than 19,000 people across 37 countries.

With existing South Carolina locations in Aiken, Charleston, Duncan and Starr, this will be Owens Corning’s first Richland County presence. The company has acquired an existing manufacturing facility located at 1051 Jenkins Brothers Road in Blythewood, S.C., where it plans to convert an existing line to produce coated, non-woven products. The acquisition is the first step in the creation of a glass non-wovens excellence center where the company will continue to invest to expand its capacity with the best available technologies. Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in late 2019.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $150,000 Set Aside grant to Richland County to assist with the costs of building renovations.

“The Blythewood operation represents a valuable addition to a thriving business. Adding this new capacity and capability for glass-based coating solutions in South Carolina will help us to better serve our residential and commercial building products customers across North America.” –Owens Corning’s Global Non-Wovens Business Vice President Nicolas Del Monaco

“Today, we’re excited to celebrate this announcement and welcome another Owens Corning manufacturing facility to the South Carolina business community. This state has an impressive roster of globally-renowned manufacturers operating within its borders, and we’re proud of Owens Corning’s commitment to South Carolina.”–Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s a great day for the Midlands as Owens Corning has decided to invest in this Richland County facility. A testament to the loyal, highly-skilled workforce that exists within the local community, this new project only adds to South Carolina’s reputation as an ideal destination for manufacturing.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are grateful that Owens Corning has chosen Richland County to locate its operations here. They are breathing life back into a plant that has suffered many losses and we are excited to see what the future holds.” –Richland County Economic Development Committee Chairman Paul Livingston

FAST FACTS

Owens Corning is launching its first Richland County operations.

$13.6 million investment to create 16 new jobs.

Owens Corning develops, manufactures and markets insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites.

The company has acquired an existing manufacturing facility in Blythewood, S.C., where it plans to convert an existing line to produce coated, non-woven products.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in late 2019.

Posted December 13, 2018

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor