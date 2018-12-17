Join The Worldwide Composites Community At JEC World 2019 — March 12-14, 2019, Paris Nord Villepinte

PARIS — December 17, 2018 — JEC World gives the opportunity to professionals to meet with the worldwide composites industry dedicated entirely to the development of know-how and business connections channels and platforms supporting the growth and promotion of the composite materials industry.

JEC World 2019 Key Figures:

+1,300 exhibitors;

26 pavilions;

+43,000 professional visits;

115 countries represented;

+150 conferences;

+1,800 Business meetings;

4 Innovation Planets; and

Innovation programs.

JEC World 2019 focuses on creating business, sourcing innovation and sharing knowledge through different actions and programs such as pre-arranged Business Meetings, Technical Conferences, JEC Innovation Awards, Composites Exchange, Startup Booster competition, Innovation planets, Composites in Action, Composite Challenge…

The 2019 edition will be the opportunity to present the results of the global composite market observatory; to offer the renewed Composites Industry Circles to automotive, aero and building end-users industrials; to highlight regions with strong composites ecosystem, the two Countries to be on stage: the Netherlands and France; and to host the first Composites in action area dedicated to 3D-printing in cooperation with IMT, DLR and Thermwood.

Main JEC World 2019 Programs:

JEC Innovation Awards to identify, promote and reward the most innovative composite projects worldwide. They celebrate the fruitful cooperation between players of the Composite community. Over the past 15 years, the JEC Innovation Awards have brought in 1,800 companies worldwide. 177 companies and 433 partners have been rewarded for the excellence of their composite innovations. Awarded companies will be officialised on Wednesday March, 13th.

The 4 Innovation planets are solution focused areas where major OEMs and suppliers can discover the latest trends per industry. In 2019, JEC World will focus on Aero&Space, Auto&Transport, Construction&Energy and Sports&LifeStyle.

JEC World Conferences, a program of technical & expert conferences focusing on latest developments in high-performance composite technologies and applications. JEC World 2019 conferences program:

Aeronautics: technologies for the future legacy programs;

Automotive: solutions for hybrid, fuel cell and electric vehicles;

Building, Construction & Civil Engineering: fast, economic and lasting solutions;

Simulation: the end of “black metal” Additive Manufacturing: real reinforced parts; and

Sports & Leisure: how to be out the average.

After a second edition in 2018, Startup Booster, the leading startup competition in the world of composites, will enable companies to find and assess innovations with a potential impact on their industry. Discover the pitches of the 10 finalists selected by a prestigious jury, on March 12, 2019, from 10.30 AM in Agora Stage, Hall 5.

Once again, the Agora stage will welcome a prestigious line up of speakers, to name a few Mr. Bertrand PICCARD, Initiator & Chairman of Solar Impulse Foundation; Mr. Enrico PALERMO, President of The Spaceship Company; Mr. Luciano DE OTO, Head of Advanced Composites Research Center & Body Structures Engineering, Lamborghini; and Mr. Carlo RATTI, Architect and Professor at MIT.

Posted December 17, 2018

Source: JEC Group