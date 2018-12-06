Hexcel Hires Colleen Pritchett As President — Aerospace, Americas

STAMFORD, Conn. — December 3, 2018 — Hexcel Corporation announced today that Colleen Pritchett has joined the company as President – Aerospace, Americas.

Ms. Pritchett joins Hexcel from E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company where she served most recently as Global Business Director and President of the Electronics & Imaging Advanced Printing business. For more than 20 years, Colleen has served in a variety of leadership roles at DuPont, including Global Business Director and President of the Electronics & Communications Microcircuit Materials business in Taiwan; Asia Pacific Director for the Performance Polymers business in Shanghai; Global Business Director; Strategic Planning Manager; Americas Business Manager; North America Sales and Distribution Manager; and National Accounts Team Sales Manager.

Ms. Pritchett has a degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. In addition, she received training through the Harvard Business School Leadership Program and is a Six Sigma Black Belt. While at DuPont, she was the company’s global diversity and inclusion champion.

Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage said, “With her leadership skills, global expertise, deep technical understanding, and commitment to customers and continuous improvement, we’re confident that Colleen will be a great addition to our team. We look forward to her leadership as we grow and drive shareholder value through strong customer relationships, next-generation technology and operational excellence.”

Posted December 6, 2018

Source: Hexcel Corporation