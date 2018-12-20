Auria Solutions Shanghai Co. Ltd. Breaks Ground For New Facility In Wuhan, China To Produce Automotive Carpet For Multiple Manufacturers

WUHAN, China — December 20, 2018 — Today, Auria Solutions Shanghai Co. Ltd., held a ground breaking ceremony at the sight of its newest location in Wuhan, China. Auria Solutions Shanghai Co. Ltd. is a joint venture between global tier-one automotive supplier Auria Solutions Ltd. and Shanghai Car Carpet Plant Co., Ltd., a Shanghai Shenda company.

Once completed, the new plant will create approximately 100 new jobs in the region. The 22,500 square meter facility will produce automotive carpeting for Chevrolet and Buick models produced and sold in China. The company is among the largest producers of vehicle flooring systems, acoustical components and fiber-based decorative trim components for the Chinese automotive market.

“The new Auria Solutions Wuhan facility delivers on our on-going commitment to support our customers’ needs through strategic growth and investment in the region and around the world,” said Shenda Chairman Yao Minghua. “We look forward to delivering the world class quality and delivery our customers have come to expect from Auria.”

In addition to carpet manufacturing, the new facility also will have in-house product and material testing & validation capability.

Construction of the new facility will begin in early 2019 and series production is scheduled to start in the plant by the end of the same year.

Auria Solutions is a global supplier of automotive acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and fiber-based products. Formed in 2017 as a joint venture between Shanghai Shenda and IAC Group, Auria is built on a 100-year transportation industry heritage. The company, with financial headquarters in Coleshill, England and operational headquarters in Southfield, Mich., USA, Shanghai, China and Dusseldorf, Germany, operates 28 manufacturing and 10 technical facilities in 11 countries and employs nearly 7,000 people worldwide.

Posted December 20, 2018

Source: Auria