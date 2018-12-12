Albany International Announces Rick Sharpe As New Senior Vice President Of Global Customers And Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.H — December 12, 2018 — Albany International Corp. announces Rick Sharpe as Senior Vice President of Global Customers and Marketing for Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). In this new position, Sharpe will emphasize and enhance AEC’s brand in the aerospace market, enhance the overall customer experience and accelerate the global growth strategy of the business.

“Rick is a seasoned leader with several decades of experience in the aerospace industry. He brings significant expertise to Albany with a vision and proven methodologies for delivering outstanding customer satisfaction and industry-leading growth,” said Olivier Jarrault, President and CEO of Albany International.

Sharpe brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the aerospace industry. Prior to joining Albany, he served as Group Vice President and General Manager of B/E Aerospace Consumables Management Division, the world’s largest aerospace distributor and supply chain manager, and prior to that as Senior Vice President, Global Customers and Marketing, for Alcoa Fastening Systems, the leading manufacturer of aerospace c-class hardware. Rick has also served as a United States Air Force F-15 fighter pilot, flight commander, and F-15/F-22 fighter training programs manager.

Source: Albany International Corp.