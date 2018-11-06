Suominen Extends Its BIOLACE® Product Line With New Nonwovens For Hygiene Products

HELSINKI, Finland — November 6, 2018 — Suominen, a global nonwovens company, announces the launch of two new nonwoven products, BIOLACE® Move and BIOLACE® Cozy. As members of the long-lived BIOLACE® product line, both are spunlace products but made of renewable raw materials, such as polylactic acid (PLA) and cotton.

Both of these BIOLACE® products are developed specifically to serve the absorbent hygiene product market, which is one of Suominen’s strategic focus areas.

BIOLACE® Move for acquisition and distribution layers (ADL) offers exceptional dryness, thanks to its fast and steady fluid management properties. It is a superior material in stain masking and ghosting. For hygiene product converters, BIOLACE® Move offers first-class convertability and it does not dust when converted. Changing a conventional ADL to BIOLACE® Move is an easy way to make a hygiene product more eco-friendly.

BIOLACE® Cozy is designed for topsheets. It is a superior material in softness compared to other topsheets, which guarantees unmatched user comfort. BIOLACE® Cozy also excels in masking and ghosting stains. In fluid management, BIOLACE® Cozy is the fastest eco-friendly topsheet available in the market and it also maintains its speed level, ensuring dryness. In addition, BIOLACE® Cozy can be enhanced with Suominen’s unique and customizable high definition patterns, which offers brands differentiation that is unprecedented in the hygiene category.

“There is a high demand among people for environmentally friendlier, safer and more sustainable hygiene products. These BIOLACE® nonwovens were created to help offering those to the consumers,” says Johanna Sirén, Assistant Product Manager for Hygiene at Suominen. “The best thing in BIOLACE® nonwovens is that they do not compromise anything: Consumer gets a product that performs as well as any conventional product but is also more sustainable.”

Source: Suominen Corporation