Thrace Group Commits And Invests In The “EU Strategy For Plastics In A Circular Economy”

ATHENS — October 8, 2018 — Fully aligned with the European strategy for plastics and the transition to a more circular economy, Thrace Group turns today’s challenges into opportunities ensuring sustainable competitive advantages in the packaging and technical fabrics sectors it operates in, by:

Using more recycled materials

In response to the European Union’s call for voluntary pledges for the uptake of recycled plastics, Thrace Group submitted a pledge to substitute more than 8,500 tons of virgin raw material with recycled by 2025.

This pledge is Thrace Group’s contribution to the Commission’s objective to significantly increase the quantity of plastic waste that will be converted into new products by the year 2025.

Designing & manufacturing products that facilitate recycling

Totally aligned with the “European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy” that demands all plastic packaging placed on the market to be recyclable or reusable by 2030, Thrace Group already produces and distributes recyclable products.

Investing in Reinventing Plastics

Taking responsibility for its prominent role in the global plastics value chain, Thrace Group responds to the Commission’s call: “Let’s reinvent plastics! It’s time to change the way we design, produce, use and dispose of them”

Within this context Thrace Group is increasing its investments in the research, design and manufacturing for light weight, recyclable packaging solutions and innovative technical fabrics.

Posted October 9, 2018

Source: Thrace Group