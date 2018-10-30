Porcher Industries’ Subsidiary BGF Industries Invests $7 Million In New U.S. Headquarters and R&D Facility Creating 65 New Positions In Virginia

BADINERES, France — October 31, 2018 — Porcher Industries’ subsidiary BGF Industries Inc. has announced its planned investment of $7 million to relocate its headquarters and research & development activities from Greensboro, N.C., to the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, Va. In early 2019, the company will construct a 2,320 square meter purpose-built facility at Cyber Park, owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority. The move will create 65 new positions.

Porcher Industries has transformed from a regionally-organized group to a truly global company that meets the needs of the global market place in which it operates. The investment in brand new US headquarters and an advanced technology center is a key component of this global growth, that will allow improved support and service to the company’s customers in this part of the world. The move follows BGF Industries’ acquisition of a 13,375 square meter manufacturing plant in Virginia last year, and reinforces Porcher Industries’ commitment to the U.S. market.

ʺEverything Porcher Industries does is aimed at continuing to offer our customers the most innovative products, and a high level of support and service” comments Porcher Industries CEO and Chairman André Genton. ʺA large part of this is our ongoing research and development, into which we invest over $9 million a year as a group. The brand new, purpose-built facility in Virginia will work collaboratively with our France-based R&D Centre to build on the 200 patents we already hold, and support our global customers and projects.”

BGF Industries Inc., operating as Burlington Glass Fabrics, was one of the first US-based weavers of fiberglass textiles in 1941, and became a subsidiary of the Porcher Industries Group in 1988. Its innovative technical textiles and advanced composite materials are now used in aerospace, construction, automotive, electrical, filtration, insulation and protection applications around the world.

BGF Industries currently employs over 750 people across six sites.

Posted October 30, 2018

Source: Porcher Industries