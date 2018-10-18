National Nonwovens Awarded ISO 9001: 2015 Quality System Certificate

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. — October 18, 2018 — National Nonwovens is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001: 2015 certification for successfully applying a quality system for the design, application development, manufacturing and sale of technical nonwoven textiles with core competence in needlepunch technologies, chemical enhancements, and dyeing capabilities servicing the medical, aerospace, technical, industrial, art and education markets.

“We recognize that our customers are the driving force for our organization and we will always strive toward providing our customers the best consistent quality products and service on time every time,” said National Nonwovens President and CEO Anthony Centofanti. “We consider continuous improvement of our compliant Quality Management Systems — a part of everything we do — a journey, not a destination.”

ISO 9001: 2015 sets out the criteria for a quality management system based on quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and commitment of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. CIC Management, LLC performed the on-site audit for National Nonwovens and issued the ISO 9001: 2015 certificate on September 15, 2018.

National Nonwovens produces 15 million pounds of textiles annually and has a total processing capacity in excess of 30 million pounds per year. The company’s manufacturing and technical capabilities include both air-laid and carded cross-laid web forming with chemical bond, felted wool, needlepunch, lamination, and thermo-bond constructions. National Nonwovens will continue to expand its breath of technology as a commitment to customers’ present and future requirements to meet the needs of global markets.

Based in Easthampton, Massachusetts, National Nonwovens is a manufacturer of needlepunched nonwovens, engineering innovative high performance product solutions and superior quality felt for a vast number of markets such as Aerospace, Technical, Ballistics, Arts & Education, Filtration, Industrial, and Medical.

Posted October 18, 2018

Source: National Nonwovens