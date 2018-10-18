Applied Silver, Inc. Partners With Medline To Distribute Its EPA-Approved Antimicrobial Silvaclean Textile Treatment To Hospitals/Healthcare Facilities

HAYWARD, Calif. — October 18, 2018 — Applied Silver, Inc. and Medline today announced a long-term partnership for the supply of SilvaClean®, a silver-ion antimicrobial commercial laundry additive. Medline (Northfield, Illinois) is the largest privately-held medical supply company in the United States. The agreement makes Medline the exclusive distributor of Applied Silver’s SilvaClean service to healthcare facilities in the United States and Canada through their commercial laundry providers.

Hospital Fabrics Soft Surfaces Identified as Significant Source of Staphylococcus, MRSA and other Pathogens

Bed linens, patient gowns and caregiver uniforms, curtains and carpets have been linked to the spread of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 25 admitted patients get HAIs – a significant and growing concern among infectious disease experts, healthcare workers and facility executives. Hospitals spend billions of dollars annually to address this problem.

EPA recently approved the public health claims for SilvaClean as a residual antimicrobial laundry additive to reduce post-laundry contamination with activity against Staphylococcus aureus after 6 hours of contact and Klebsiella pneumoniae after 3 hours of contact. Additionally, these claims are supported by extensive clinical data demonstrating the same.

Medline Sees Breakthrough Opportunity in Applied Silver’s Technology

“We believe the company’s patented and EPA-approved technology will significantly change infection prevention in healthcare. The new standard of textile hygiene that SilvaClean will deliver is the driving reason Medline has taken a financial stake in Applied Silver,” says Andy Mills, president, Medline. Mills noted the company also appreciates how SilvaClean does not change inventory or standard operating procedures, making it an easy addition to a hospital system’s textile program.

“We are delighted that Medline will be our distribution partner in the United States and Canada,” said Elizabeth Hutt Pollard, Executive Chair of Applied Silver. “This instantly makes SilvaClean accessible to over 7,000 U.S. hospitals and health care facilities. Medline’s endorsement and significant sales organization will help us win rapid market adoption.”

SilvaClean Infuses Silver Ions into Fabrics Killing Microbes and Providing Lasting (Residual) Protection

SilvaClean employs a smart patented technology platform that infuses textiles with pure silver ions during the laundry rinse cycle, where they bond with fabrics to residually kill pathogens, mold and mildew, eliminating odors, helping to remove stains and reduce static. SilvaClean chemistry is a EPA-approved laundry additive product enabled by an Internet of Things (IoT) dispensing system that leaves fabrics with residual antimicrobial properties even after laundering (e.g. in storage, during handling and in use).

The commercial partnership agreement with Medline is already in effect and SilvaClean service is available to hospitals and healthcare facilities now.

