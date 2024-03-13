Easiway Systems Launches Easisolv 401N Squeegee And Floodbar Wash: A Game-Changer For Screen Printers

DELANO, MN — March 13, 2024 — Easiway Systems, a developer of screen cleaning technology, unveils its latest breakthrough – Easisolv 401N Squeegee and Floodbar Wash. This revolutionary product sets a new standard in cleaning solutions, featuring a first-of-its-kind formula that does not swell squeegee rubber, ensuring extended equipment life and consistent printing quality.

Engineered specifically for automated cleaning equipment, 401N streamlines operations while effectively removing ink from suspension, simplifying cleaning and recirculation processes. Its versatile formula dissolves plastisolv, solvent, and UV inks, adhering to strict quality standards and restricted substances lists, including those of industry giants like Nike, Gildan, and Adidas.

Sara Broghamer, COO remarked, “401N represents a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe that this product will redefine industry standards and empower screen printers to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.”

Available now, 401N invites screen printers to experience the future of squeegee and floodbar cleaning technology firsthand, promising enhanced efficiency, performance, and peace of mind.

For more information about Easisolv 401N and other products from Easiway Systems, visit www.easiway.com

Posted: March 13, 2024

Source: Easiway Systems