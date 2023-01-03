Devan Launches Purissimo® NTL, A Biobased, Biodegradable Allergen Control Technology

RONSE, Begium — January 3, 2023 — Devan Chemicals will launch Purissimo® NTL, a biobased and readily biodegradable allergen control technology, at the upcoming Heimtextil trade show in Frankfurt, January 10-13, 2023. It is based on the well-known probiotic encapsulation technology and aims to improve the lives of people who suffer from allergies. It can be applied to textiles during the finishing stage of the textile manufacturing process.

Worldwide, the prevalence of allergic diseases has continued to rise in the industrialized world for more than 50 years, according to the World Health Organisation. Allergies have an impact on the quality of life and are associated with other medical conditions. Devan is now launching Purissimo NTL, a natural allergen control technology that cleans up pet dander, pollen and house dust mite allergens in textiles throughout the home. The technology is based on encapsulated probiotics, which are natural microorganisms similar in kind to those you can find in yogurt, cheese and other probiotic food.

Devan has many years of experience with probiotics. The company introduced probiotics in textiles already in 2010.

Purissimo NTL is based on Devan’s already well-established probiotics, incorporated into a new microcapsule shell. The shell is based on a natural crosslinked biobased polymer, which results in microcapsules that are up to 97-percent biobased and readily biodegradable (OECD 301B).

Firstly, dormant probiotic bacteria (spores) are encapsulated. The microcapsule product is then integrated into textiles. Friction opens the capsules and releases the spores. The spores absorb humidity, self-activate and start to multiply. The probiotic bacteria start to consume the allergens that cause allergic reactions and asthma. Due to lower allergen concentration, individuals with respiratory allergies such as house dust mite matter, pet allergens and pollen allergens will have milder to no symptoms and hence a better well-being feeling.

Purissimo NTL can be used on a wide range of textiles such as mattresses, pillows, bedcovers, blankets but also upholstered furniture, carpets, curtains and public transportation and pet items, such as bedding. It is Oeko-tex® compliant, has a long-lasting effect and a wash durability up to 30 washes is achievable.

