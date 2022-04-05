Milliken & Company Introduces Fiberglass-Free Mattress Sock, SimplyFR™

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 5, 2022 — Milliken & Company has announced a new product to their mattress textiles portfolio, SimplyFR™, a fire resistant mattress knit sock made without fiberglass, antimony or topical FR finishes. SimplyFR made its debut at the 2022 International Sleep Product Association Conference and is available now for inclusion in upcoming mattress launches.

Designed to fit most mattress types, SimplyFR does not contain a PFAS finish and exceeds all current regulations, including 16 CFR 1633 and 16 CFR 1632 compliancy.

In recent years, market demand for fiberglass-free options has skyrocketed. After years of sub-par options, many imported without the attention to quality, top mattress manufacturers began searching for superior products that addressed both the compliance standards and comfort end users expect. With those requests coming in, Milliken began development of SimplyFR in late 2019.

“We have strong relationships with our customers because of our reliability. SimplyFR embodies what Milliken does so well — pulling together the right resources across the company to come up with the right solution,” said Will Ringo, bedding product manager for SimplyFR. He adds, “With this specific product, we didn’t just look at what our customers wanted right now but what they’re going to need in five, 10 years down the road. That’s the solution we delivered—a better product for consumers that’s safe.”

Milliken’s Rapid Prototype Center (RPC) played a critical role in bringing the product to market quickly, allowing the development team to do small scale testing before finalizing the yarn structure. In the RPC, Milliken engineers are able to provide fiber-to-fabric solutions to customers in two and a half weeks.

Milliken has a trusted history, having been in the textile industry for more than 150 years and the bedding industry specifically for nearly 20 years. Proudly made in the USA, SimplyFR is developed from the same type of fire resistant material trusted by firefighters on the front lines.

Posted April 5, 2022

Source: Milliken & Company