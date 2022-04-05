Green Theme Technologies launches EMPEL DSR™

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — March 31, 2022 — Green Theme Technologies Inc., a provider of innovative and sustainable textile finishing technologies, is proud to launch EMPEL DSR with PFAS-free chemistry to provide durable stain protection across a wide range of textiles. EMPEL DSR creates a protective PFAS-free treatment that outperforms other currently available C6 and C0 options.

Tricky stains, such as mustard, red wine, coffee, salad dressing, suntan oil, and motor oil, were applied on polyester and acrylic fabrics commonly used in upholstery and outdoor furniture. Researchers let the stains sit for 24 hours. The soiled samples were then washed in a home washing machine for one cycle in cold water with liquid detergent. The post laundry scores show excellent results following the AATCC 130 stain standards. GTT found that their EMPEL DSR continued to release new stains even after 20 previous wash cycles.

Different from other stain repellent platforms that rely on PFAS or other harmful chemicals, the EMPEL DSR product encapsulates each fiber inside a yarn with an ultra-fine protective polymer. This polymer barrier prevents stains from contacting the fibers and from adhering to fabrics. The stains are then more easily released in a normal cold-water laundry cycle.

According to GTT VP Martin Flora: “The goal was to safely protect fabrics from stains for easier cleaning at lower temperatures. EMPEL DSR also helps brands create lasting sustainable products by protecting the fabric from common deep penetrating stains that typically ruin the appearance of upholstered furniture and apparel.”

Certified by Oeko Tex for general environmental safety and by Bureau Veritas as PFAS-free, GTT’s EMPEL DSR has numerous applications across industries and around the globe. The high-performance sustainable approach provides cleaner solutions from children’s clothing to outdoor furniture.

GTT’s EMPEL DSR is currently being released with select partner brands.

Posted April 5, 2022

Source: Green Theme Techologies