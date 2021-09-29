Introducing GORE-TEX Products With An Innovative Expanded Polyethylene (ePE) Membrane

ELKTON, Md. — September 29, 2021 — W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) has announced that the consumer business of its Fabrics Division will be introducing the use of expanded Polyethylene (ePE) as a new complementary material platform to serve as the basis for their membrane technologies. Gore’s new ePE membrane will appear in GORE-TEX brand consumer products beginning in the Fall/Winter 2022 season.

Products featuring Gore’s new ePE membrane will be introduced in a selection of consumer-end uses including general outdoor and lifestyle garments, lifestyle footwear and snow sports gloves from select customers including (but not limited to) Adidas, ARC’TERYX, Dakine, Patagonia, Reusch, Salomon and Ziener.

The announcement of Gore’s new ePE membrane reaffirms the GORE-TEX brand’s ongoing commitment to responsible performance – defined by Gore as applying the brand’s unique experience, science and capabilities on a continuous journey to unlock new levels of both performance and sustainability.

Gore applied their decades of scientific knowledge and polymer expertise to discover the combination of the right materials and processes that manipulate ePE into a strong microporous material.

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore)