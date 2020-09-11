Simplicity to Sustainability: Sunbrella Debuts Balance, RETWEED Collections

BURLINGTON, N.C. — September 9, 2020 — From timeless patterns to new uses for recycled materials, Sunbrella debuts collections and collaborations that tell the story of what is next in textile design. These indoor and outdoor fabrics inspire every design style while delivering on the performance expected from Sunbrella, including fade-proof and bleach-cleanable qualities.

“These introductions honor the comfort and classic elements of design but are also in many ways reflective of the new world in which we are creating spaces,” said Greg Voorhis, executive design director at Sunbrella. “As we look to the future, we recognize the importance of exploring new meanings of simplicity, livability and fresh environments that ground us. These collections and patterns deliver on these very elements, with new possibilities to create comfortable spaces we can escape in, trust and enjoy for years to come.”

Balance

Balance is anew collection of woven fabrics from Sunbrella driven by an instinctual human desire to create inspired and livable environments that provide a sense of simplicity. Fusing modern and classic elements with functionality, comfort and design, the playful and approachable collection features eclectic color combinations with saturated colors grounded in neutrals. Earthy hues such as Nurture Clay incorporate subtle, elegant texture to remind us that less is more, while Infused Gem and Surround Sunrise honor the beauty of modern heirlooms with fresh stripes and contemporary geometrics.

RETWEED

The new RETWEED Collection is the first sustainable line of performance fabrics from Sunbrella and Richard Frinier to contain up to 93% recycled content. With the textural appearance of hand-loomed textiles where no two rolls are alike, RETWEED breathes new life into fabric scraps with patterns woven in classic neutral and richly colorful earthen hues. This appearance of this mid-century modern and vintage tweed-inspired collection is elevated through the use ofSunbrella recycled yarns, which provide flecks and natural color variations. The perfectly imperfect flecks within Tweeds Midnight symbolize the importance of sustainable living practices. The familiarity of Houndstooth Mocha reminds us to reimagine the iconic designs.

Collaborations that inspire

In addition to these new offerings, Sunbrella continues its history of design leadership through collaborations with other heritage brands, legendary designers and noteworthy partners:

Pendleton II: Pendleton by Sunbrella was born from the idea of bringing two heritage brands together, combining Pendleton Woolen Mills’ distinct aesthetic and the enduring performance qualities of Sunbrella fabrics. With nods to ancient traditions, spiritual connections and revered tribal leaders, this collection pays homage to America’s National Parks with new patterns in National Park Stripes.

Larsen Performance Collection: The Larsen Performance Collection is the result of the firstcollaboration between Sunbrella and legendary textile designer Jack Lenor Larsen. It is inspired by his textile archive and myriad collections spanning over six decades. While at once distinctly modern and archive-inspired, these designs are a personal correlation to indoor/outdoor living as experienced by Jack himself.

Sien+ Co: Inspired by the beauty of imperfection within authentic craftsmanship, Sunbrella announces a new line of highly-texturized outdoor fabrics with textile design studio Sien + Co. Thick and texturized, this line of sustainable performance fabrics features Sunbrella Renaissance yarns that combine up to 50% post-industrial recycled Sunbrella fiber with virgin Sunbrella fiber

Posted September 11, 2020

Source: Sunbrella