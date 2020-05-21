Noble Biomaterials Announces Launch Of New Brand Identity — Ionic+®

SCRANTON, Pa. — May 20, 2020 — Noble Biomaterials, the global supplier of antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft-surface applications, today announced the launch of a new brand identity — Ionic+™ — for its antimicrobial technology formerly known as XT2. The new brand name, logo and tagline will more clearly convey the benefits and story of Ionic+, a technology that uses positively charged silver ions to provide microbial and odor protection for the life of a product. More than 30 leading brands, including Athleta, Mack Weldon, Fox Racing, Rhone, Hill City, Tory Lee Designs, Giro, Rhoback, Gekks, BN3TH, and Silvon bedding & towels already use Ionic+ to impart a performance edge to their products.

“We designed the new Ionic+ brand identity to clearly express the benefits and power of this technology, which harnesses the power of positively charged silver ions to fight microbes on soft surfaces like athletic apparel, bedding, and towels,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer of Noble Biomaterials. “Importantly, with the increased need for fabric that is essentially self-cleaning of microbes, Ionic+ is being more widely adopted in healthcare and PPE, with brands like Chargeurs for masks and Octo Safety Devices for respirators. The growth of the business drove the need for a name that more closely aligns with the technology’s mechanism of action.”

Ionic+ uses the power of positively charged silver ions to fight the growth of microbes and odor- and stain-causing bacteria on soft surfaces. Apparel and bedding that doesn’t allow for bacteria to grow and multiply doesn’t need to be laundered as often, which saves consumers time and money and can help extend the useful life of products while also helping save the environment.

“Noble Biomaterials pioneered the use of silver in textiles for its antimicrobial and conductive properties,” said Christy Raedeke, chief marketing officer. “The new Ionic+ brand identity truly captures the essence and power of this technology, incorporating the word ‘ion’ and the plus sign, which symbolizes the positive charge the ions carry and the endless potential the technology provides to our broad range of customers and end consumers. The opportunities for storytelling are so much greater with Ionic+ and our brand partners have been overwhelmingly supportive of the change.”

Posted May 21, 2020

Source: Noble Biomaterials, Inc.