TracerPlus Now Supports Alien Technology ALR-H460 Portable RFID Reader

CALVERTON, NY — February 4, 2020 — Portable Technology Solutions, LLC (PTS), a provider of mobile data collection software and systems, has announced that its TracerPlus mobile software now supports Alien Technology’s ALR-H460 portable, rugged RFID reader.

“TracerPlus is the leading software for mobile applications in our market,” said Terry Pruett, Vice President of Marketing and Global Reader Products at Alien Technology. “It’s a very versatile package. PTS is able to provide our customers with end-to-end support while also providing an extremely powerful, flexible and elegant software tool that addresses key RFID applications. We value our relationship with PTS, and consider support for our products within TracerPlus to be a vital part of our success with this new reader.”

TracerPlus is enterprise-class mobile and RFID software that is compatible with a broad range of consumer and professional hardware. TracerPlus can be configured to any user’s precise needs with absolutely no programming required.

The Alien ALR-H460 is an Android-based portable data collection device with an ergonomic design and an IP64 sealing for dust and water resistance. In addition to reading RFID tags, the device can also read most 1D and 2D barcodes.

The ALR-H460 is targeted at warehouse, logistics, and manufacturing applications in the retail industry. The portable reader is part of Alien Technology’s complete range of passive, GS1-based RFID products, including both tags and readers.

“PTS is very selective about the RFID hardware that we choose to support,” said Brad Horn, CEO and co-founder of PTS. “Our developer and reseller partners have been very impressed and excited about the new Alien ALR-H460 device. Coupling our software with this new portable RFID reader and Alien Technology’s expertise in RFID chipsets and tags creates a very powerful solution for end users.”

Combining the TracerPlus software with the Alien Technology reader provides a simple, cost-effective way to migrate to an Android-based data collection and RFID environment for roughly the same level of investment as deploying new rugged barcode terminals. For companies that need to upgrade existing Windows-based data collection environments, this approach would not only reduce deployment costs but also enable new, RFID-based applications.

“In terms of performance and price point, Alien Technology really hit it out of the park with this new device,” Horn continued. “With so many anticipating our partnership we expect a lot of demand and successful deployments with the ALR-H460 running TracerPlus applications.”

PTS and Alien Technology have already tested the integrated solution with one customer. Support for the ALR-H460 in the current version of TracerPlus is now available upon request, and will be generally available beginning in Q1 2020.

TracerPlus 10.2 is available for free trial download at the TracerPlus website.

Posted February 4, 2020

Source: Portable Technology Solutions, LLC (PTS)