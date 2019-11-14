MagnaColours® Adds New Dye Migration Blocker To The Range

BARNSLEY, England — November 14, 2019 — Manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks MagnaColours® have added a new dye migration blocker to their range. The new MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black has been specially formulated to prevent issues with dye migration when screen printing problematic fabrics.

MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black eliminates lifting of the garments during printing (sweating) and reduces the puckering and pin-holing of problematic fabrics. The ink gives a smoother finish with excellent matting properties, providing a perfect surface for overprinting, making it ideal to use with more fibrous fabrics.

MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black allows designs to retain their brightness and colour when printed. Its high opacity and blocking properties allow for white inks to retain their vibrancy on polycotton blends. As well as its superior blocking performance, MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black offers long flowing and slow drying properties in the screen, and a soft hand feel on the garment when printed.

MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black joins the popular MagnaPrint® Migration Eliminator V2, both available now from MagnaColours. Both inks are PVC free, phthalate-free water-based inks, designed for use with polyester and polycotton blended fabrics.

MagnaPrint® Migration Eliminator V2 is designed as an all-round dye migration eliminator which excels on polyester and polycotton blends. MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black has been formulated to stop dye migration issues on more complex mixed fabrics, where lifting and puckering may have been an issue on longer print runs.

Helen Parry, Managing Director of MagnaColours® said “As more and more blended fabrics are being used in the textile industry, each one comes with its own challenges when it comes to screen printing. This is why we developed MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black. Alongside our popular water-based MagnaPrint® Migration Eliminator V2, our dye migration range will help eliminate colour bleeding issues from most fabrics in the current marketplace.”

MagnaPrint® Migration Blocker Black was developed at the MagnaColours® research and development house MagnaLab. MagnaColours® is continually committed to designing and developing cutting edge water-based inks. Making it even easier for screen printers to switch from Plastisol to more environmentally friendly water-based screen-printing inks.

