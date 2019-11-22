Luwa Announces Major New Industrial Climate Control Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November 21, 2019 — Luwa Air Engineering, part of the Nederman Group, has announced a major development to its DigiControl suite of air engineering controls. DigiControl 7 is the latest in a line of market-leading systems from the company.

Renowned for its quality and performance in the control of textile air conditioning and filtration, Luwa has now produced a combination of hardware, software and cloud services to move industrial environments to a new level.

DigiControl 7 is capable of precisely controlling industrial environments with minimal human intervention. Specifically, spinning and weaving operations with natural fibers will be closely maintained for maximum yield and quality.

Luwa’s integration with Nederman allows it to leverage its parent company’s innovative Insight remote monitoring platform. Insight brings real-time oversight to production and filtration operations, integrating sensor data across the cloud. In addition, Insight can produce predictive notifications to operators and maintenance teams so that unplanned downtime is minimized.

Ulf Mattison, CEO of Luwa states, “Our strength is the coordination of equipment, control and applications knowledge. DigiControl 7 builds on that strength with top-class controls technology and IoT solutions.”

Posted November 22, 2019

Source: Luwa Air Engineering, part of the Nederman Group