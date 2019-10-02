Texbase Releases Advanced Find Search Tool For The Textile And Consumer Products Industries

BOZEMAN, Montana — October 2, 2019 — Texbase, Inc., a cloud-based data management and collaboration platform for the textile and consumer products industries announced today the release of its new Advanced Find search tool.

Advanced Find provides robust options for search queries. Users employ Advanced Find to create views of data that meet requested criteria and then save those searches for themselves and others.

Users choose data columns and view results in a grid. This ability for brands to define their required fields includes custom fields.

Data is readily available to view from various perspectives as Advanced Find easily prepares searches for export to Excel, giving users the ability to further analyze, summarize and aggregate the data.

“We continue to innovate and provide tools like Advanced Find to allow our customers to focus on innovation and building and shipping great products” stated CEO, Joe Walkuski. He added, “Innovation flows as quickly as data flows, so anything you can do to increase the rate of data management, data communication and automate business processes will require less effort over a smaller amount of time which increases speed to market.”

Since Texbase stores all your material innovation, testing and compliance data in one place, Advanced Find empowers employees and stakeholders to easily view and analyze the data related to their KPIs versus spending all their time searching for it.

