neoStampa 9: The New Version Of Raster Image Processor Software That Allows You To Connect Your Workflow

BARCELONA, Spain — August 28, 2019 — This September Inedit Software will launch neoStampa 9, the new cutting-edge version of the most popular raster image processor (RIP) software for textile digital printing.

neoStampa 9 was born with the idea of facilitating the connectivity of complex workflows. Among its many new features, the most remarkable is the Queue Manager. With it the user will send the printing jobs to different printers in a heartbeat, reducing the job processing time and organising the job queues like a PRO. The new Queue Manager will apply the technology behind Inedit’s PRINT SERVER application, which will become the main ripping station inside neoStampa 9. It will be simply faster and easier to use.

Furthermore, neoStampa 9 includes an upgraded version of the Calibration Wizard, the renowed profiles application. The new Calibration Wizard will include a new linearization process which will generate more precise color curves. Beside, it will come with an intuitive interface and even a 3D visualization of the profiles, for even better color management.

Finally, with neoStampa 9 it becomes even easier to connect with other textile tools. Thanks to the new QUICK PRINT panel, you will directly print designs from Adobe Photoshop®. The QUICK PRINT panel is not only connected to Adobe Photoshop® but also to neoTextil and neoCatalog , in order to give to the user full control over the textile workflow.

Compatible with the majority of digital printer brands, neoStampa has in recent years become the RIP Software of reference for digital textile printing. Thanks to its unique color management system, prints can be matched regardless of the media, inks and printer used.

Inèdit Software will officially launch neoStampa 9 on September 9, 2019, and will present it with a Webinar where they will show all the new features.

Posted September 2, 2019

Source: Inèdit Software