Pfannenberg USA Introduces Pfannenberg’s Kinetic System™ Series Air To Air Heat Exchangers

LANCASTER, N.Y. — January 8, 2019 — Introducing a revolutionary new way to cool electrical enclosures, Pfannenberg’s PKS Series Air to Air Heat Exchangers use a revolutionary next generation cooling technology (Pfannenberg Kinetic System™) that out-performs conventional heat exchangers.

Industrial air conditioner cooling units are typically the go-to solution for cooling sealed enclosures. What many people fail to consider is that a cooler ambient environment could be used to help cool your warmer electrical enclosure. Lightweight and easy to install, this new air to air technology takes advantage of a cooler ambient environment when closed-loop cooling is required, sealing against gas, humidity, and dust.

Designed for indoor, outdoor, remote and washdown applications that require a closed loop system to protect electronics, Pfannenberg’s PKS Series Air to Air Heat Exchangers are perfect for cooling industrial electrical and IT components that need dust protection. They are also ideal for keeping rain and dust from sensors and drives on outdoor systems, and protecting against corrosion and contamination in the food and beverage industry.

This is a perfect solution for those looking to reduce the energy, maintenance and footprint associated with traditional enclosure cooling units. This new technology offers considerable saving compared to a traditional AC unit. “The PKS Series Air to Air Heat Exchanger consumes approximately 1/3 of the power compared to a traditional Industrial AC unit. It is also compact in size offering best in class Cooling Capacity Per Density (CCPD™).” says James Wong, Product Manager for Pfannenberg USA. With only two mechanical elements, PKS Series Air to Air Heat Exchangers require less maintenance and ensure greater uptime.

The PKS Series Air to Air Heat Exchangers are available immediately in 5 configurations; 22, 45, 64, 100, 150 and 180 Watts per degrees °C.

Posted January 8, 2019

Source: Pfannenberg