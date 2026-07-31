Messe Frankfurt And Supima Introduce Prefab – A New Curated Fabric Sourcing Event In New York City

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — July 30, 2026 — Messe Frankfurt is expanding its international textile network with the launch of Prefab, a new boutique-style sourcing event dedicated exclusively to high-quality fabrics. Taking place January 19-20 2027 at the Altman Building in New York City, the event will bring selected Supima member fabric mills together with senior designers, fabric directors, product developers and sourcing decision-makers from premium and luxury brands.

With a carefully curated exhibitor line-up and a targeted visitor approach, Prefab is designed to create a focused business setting in which material quality, expertise and meaningful exchange take priority over scale.

Prefab introduces a compact format for the North American market. Instead of a conventional trade show, it places fabrics and expertise at the center. A uniform, design-led presentation gives each mill equal visibility and supports focused discussion, comparison and relationship-building.

A dedicated platform for one of the world’s finest cottons

Supima is the association representing producers and manufacturers of SUPIMA®, the premium cotton brand made from extra-long staple Pima cotton grown in the United States. SUPIMA® is internationally recognised for exceptional fibre quality, durability, softness and colour retention. Through its network of member mills and global brand partnerships, Supima has become one of the textile industry’s leading quality initiatives.

Prefab will demonstrate how Supima member mills transform these exceptional fibre qualities into premium fabrics for luxury apparel – from shirting and tailoring to denim, knits and innovative textile constructions.

“New York is one of the world’s most important fashion markets and the right place for a deliberately selective format,” says Jennifer Bacon, VP Fashion and Apparel of Messe Frankfurt, Inc. “Prefab brings outstanding Supima member mills together with the people making material decisions for leading brands – in a focused setting for expertise and long-term partnerships. It is the best-of-the-best approach”

Exhibiting reserved exclusively for Supima member mills

Only Supima member fabric mills will be eligible to exhibit at Prefab. The premiere will feature approximately 40 selected exhibitors. Participation will be curated for consistent quality and relevance, while the visitor campaign will target senior professionals responsible for design, fabric development, sourcing and purchasing.

The collaboration combines SUPIMA’s member network with Messe Frankfurt’s international textile expertise, market reach and event competence. It aims to create productive connections between mills and brands and support business opportunities based on quality, innovation and responsible product development.

“Supima is built on the expertise of its member mills and partnerships with brands that value exceptional cotton,” says, Buxton Midyette, VP Marketing & Promotions, Supima. “Prefab gives this community a dedicated platform to present craftsmanship and innovation and connect directly with the decision-makers shaping future collections.”

A design-led environment at the Altman Building

The Altman Building will host the premiere of Prefab. Its distinctive setting supports the compact, design-led concept, enabling focused presentations and undisturbed conversations. Exhibitors will be presented on equal footing: quality, not stand size, will define their presence. Being located in the heart of New York City’s garment industry will make the show conveniently located for most brands, retailers and designers.

New York and Milan: two distinct formats, one strategy

Prefab forms part of Messe Frankfurt’s development of curated formats for the high-end apparel textile market. In Europe, Value Milan will debut from February 3-5, 2027, at The Mall in Porta Nuova, connecting selected international manufacturers with the European fashion market. Prefab takes a focused North American approach, dedicated entirely to SUPIMA cotton and reserved for Supima member mills.

“With Value Milan and Prefab in New York, we are strategically expanding our global textile portfolio with highly focused formats that complement our established trade fairs,” says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt. “At the same time, we are strengthening the international Texpertise Network, creating new business opportunities and bringing together the right market players in the right environment.”

Posted: July 31, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt, Inc.