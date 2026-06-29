BELLA+CANVAS Completes Acquisition By Sanmar, Continues As Independent Brand Led By Megan Spire

LOS ANGELES — June 29, 2026 — BELLA+CANVAS today announced the completion of its transition to new ownership by SanMar Corporation, marking an important milestone in the brand’s next chapter. BELLA+CANVAS will continue as an independent brand headquartered in Los Angeles under the leadership of Executive Vice President Megan Spire, whose nearly 15-year tenure with the brand reflects the continuity, expertise, and deep knowledge guiding BELLA+CANVAS forward.

The acquisition strengthens BELLA+CANVAS’s position in the marketplace and provides additional resources to accelerate the innovation, product development, quality, and customer experience while preserving the identity and creative vision that have defined the brand for nearly three decades.

With new ownership in place, BELLA+CANVAS remains firmly rooted in the creative vision, product philosophy, and customer-first approach that have made it one of the most recognized and preferred names in the print wear and decorated apparel industry.

The path to purchase remains straightforward. Products will continue to be available directly at bellacanvas.com, through BELLA+CANVAS’s network of long-standing local and regional distributor partners listed below, and through SanMar who will serve as the exclusive national wholesale distributor of BELLA+CANVAS products moving forward. Customers may continue to purchase through other national wholesale distributors while inventory remains available.

Local & regional distributor partners include Atlantic Coast Cotton, Carolina Made, McCreary’s Tees, Mission Imprintables, One Stop, SLC Activewear, and Staton.

As a family-owned company with a long-term perspective, SanMar recognizes the unique strengths of BELLA+CANVAS and the opportunity to invest in its future. The acquisition provides the support and scale to help fuel continued growth while preserving the creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and distinctive point of view that have always set BELLA+CANVAS apart.

“The brand, the team, and the creative vision that built BELLA+CANVAS remain exactly where they belong, at the center of everything we do,” said Megan Spire, Executive Vice President of BELLA+CANVAS. “For our customers and partners, the message is simple: the people, products, and brand they trust remain firmly in place. We’re excited about what lies ahead and focused on continuing to deliver the premium quality, product innovation, and design leadership that have defined BELLA+CANVAS from the beginning.

Supporting Spire is a talented organization of industry veterans whose decades of experience and passion across sales, marketing, creative, and design continue to drive the brand forward.

“Creativity and great design have always been part of our DNA here at BELLA+CANVAS,” said Michelle Yu, Vice President of Creative & Design at BELLA+CANVAS. “Our approach to product design, trend-forward thinking, attention to detail, and premium quality remains unchanged. We will continue to create products that inspire our customers while building on the artistic foundation that has made BELLA+CANVAS an influential and trusted leader in the industry.”

Looking ahead, BELLA+CANVAS plans to introduce over 20 new styles for 2027, expanding its product portfolio with the elevated design, exceptional fit and premium quality that continue to inspire creativity and shape culture. To locate an authorized BELLA+CANVAS distributor, visit: https://www.bellacanvas.com/distributor-locator.

Posted: June 29, 2026

Source: BELLA+CANVAS