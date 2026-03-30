TechnoSport Launches New Brand Film Celebrating ‘Real Movement’ As IPL Season Amplifies India’s Sporting Pulse

BENGALURU, India — March 30, 2026 — As the excitement of the Indian Premier League sweeps across the country, TechnoSport, India’s largest activewear brand, has unveiled its brand film, centered on the idea of ‘Real Movement’. This launch comes right after the brand announced its refreshed identity marking a new milestone in its journey as the company accelerates expansion across retail, digital and marketplace channels.

Designed to capture authentic, everyday motion across India, the film showcases real people engaging in diverse activities across varying intensities, reinforcing the brand’s core belief: enabling and supporting every kind of movement.

At its core, the campaign reflects a powerful consumer truth, while only a small percentage of Indians engage in structured fitness, over 400 million Indians are physically active in their daily lives. Yet, much of the activewear category continues to speak to gym-centric audiences. TechnoSport’s latest campaign aims to bridge this gap by shifting the narrative from performance perfection to real, relatable movement, positioning itself as a brand built for how India truly moves.

Speaking on the campaign, Patralika Agrawal, Head of Marketing, TechnoSport, said, “As India’s largest activewear brand, closing this year at more than 25 million apparel units sold, our vision goes beyond performance wear, we exist to enable and support all kinds of movement. This film reflects the reality of how India stays active today, unfiltered, diverse, and deeply personal. It also marks a significant step in our growth journey as we continue to build a brand that is both accessible and rooted in real consumer behaviour.”

About the Film

Conceptualised as a multi-discipline brand film, the narrative captures real individuals across diverse forms of movement, spanning sports, fitness, and everyday activity. Instead of focusing on elite athleticism or leading with models, the film highlights authentic effort, natural expressions, and lived experiences.

Structured with a rhythmic, almost music-video-like flow, the film alternates between high-energy sequences and slower, introspective moments, mirroring the natural cadence of movement itself. The visual storytelling stays intimate, focusing on breath, sweat, fabric, and motion to ground performance in human reality.

Bringing this vision to life, the campaign was conceptualised in-house by the TechnoSport marketing team and executed in collaboration with Nirvana, combining strategic clarity with high-quality visual craft.

Link to the Film: https://youtu.be/bqrEZuRrabY?si=jj8AGidKkHuTulzg

Production House: Nirvana Films

Producer: Nandini Gowda

Director: Swaroop Kumar

DOP: Vikas Vasudevan

Editor: Pradeep Gopal

Music: Deepak Alexander

Timed strategically with the IPL season, the campaign aims to build strong brand salience during one of India’s most culturally significant sporting moments. It also supports TechnoSport’s rapid expansion across Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets by speaking to a broader, more inclusive audience base beyond traditional fitness consumers.

The campaign will roll out as a 360-degree activation across platforms including CTV, digital and transit, along with activations across Spotify using progressive audio content with context, Influencer story telling, branded content featuring cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin, cinema integrations and contextual commerce touchpoints.

Posted: March 30, 2026

Source TechnoSport