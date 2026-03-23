SHIMA SEIKI To Exhibit At Techtextil (Germany) 2026

WAKAYAMA, Japan — March 23, 2026 — Textile technology solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan, along with its Italian subsidiary SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., will be participating in the Techtextil 2026 exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany next month. On display will be WHOLEGARMENT® and other advanced three-dimensional knitting applications across a wide range of industries besides fashion apparel that are not typically associated with knitting, such as technical textiles using industrial materials and advanced three-dimensional knitting.

The SWG®-XR WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine features 4 needle beds and SHIMA SEIKI’s original SlideNeedle™, capable of producing high-quality fine gauge WHOLEGARMENT® products in all needles with higher productivity and wider range of patterning. There is great potential for WHOLEGARMENT® knitting in the field of technical textiles, where most items are produced by woven or circular- and warp-knitted textiles using specialized industrial materials that are in many instances very costly.

Textile production usually involves knitting or weaving a square sheet from which 2D shaped patterns are cut and sewn together to make the final product, during which precious material is wasted. In sharp contrast, the WHOLEGARMENT® knitting process can produce a complete item in 3D without the need for sewing or linking, and no material wasted. Through WHOLEGARMENT® knitting technology, SHIMA SEIKI therefore offers a sustainable, economical and smarter alternative to current manufacturing processes for technical textiles. In addition,

WHOLEGARMENT® knitting can create partial compression and special shaping, and since it produces one product at a time, on-demand production for customized items such as for patient care in the medical field is possible. Furthermore, WHOLEGARMENT® has no seams, providing excellent fit, comfort and stretch characteristics that support a wide range of medical applications.

SHIMA SEIKI’s SES® -R next-generation shaping machine features an all-new spring-type moveable sinker system which expands its product range even further with unprecedented three-dimensional shaping capability. Combined with loop pressers and auto yarn carriers, it enhances performance in both inverse plating and inlay knitting for efficient knitting of diverse patterns that support various industries besides apparel, such as sports, automotive, and industrial materials.

SES®-R will be shown at Techtextil in 14 gauge with a 52-inch (132 cm) knitting width to support production of larger items. Also on display will be examples of technical textiles using industrial materials produced with SWG®-XR, SES®-R and other SHIMA SEIKI technology.

In addition to machine technology, presentations will be made on SDS® KnitPaint-Online knit software, the proven software used by knitting companies across the globe to create knitting data for programming SHIMA SEIKI computerized flat knitting machines. Also demonstrated will be APEXFiz® subscription design software that supports the creative side from planning and design to realistic textile simulation and 3D virtual sampling of products.

Virtual samples are a digitized version of sample making that are accurate enough to be used effectively as prototypes, replacing physical sampling and consequently reducing time, cost and material that otherwise go to waste. When a design is approved for production, knitting data which is automatically generated can be easily transferred to SDS® KnitPaint-Online for converting into machine data, digitally bridging the gap between design and production. APEXFiz® and SDS® KnitPaint-Online therefore help to realize sustainability while digitally transforming the supply chain.

Posted: March 23, 2026

Source: SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.