New Partnership Brings Interfilière To Texworld And Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles This July

LOS ANGELES — March 27, 2026 — Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles are pleased to welcome Interfilière, the essential trade show for the intimates, swimwear, and activewear industries, as a new partner for the upcoming July 2026 edition, taking place July 21–23 at the California Market Center in Los Angeles.

The addition of Interfilière introduces a specialized focus on intimates, swimwear, and activewear materials, connecting brands, designers, and product developers with suppliers and innovations tailored specifically to these rapidly evolving sectors. The expanded co-located events create a comprehensive sourcing marketplace spanning fashion textiles, apparel manufacturing, performance materials, and home textiles, with the West Coast debut of Home Textiles Sourcing.

“The strength of our events comes from bringing the right communities together,” said Jennifer Bacon, Vice President of Fashion & Apparel shows, Messe Frankfurt. “Partnering with Interfilière allows us to introduce a new layer of expertise and inspiration for brands looking to innovate in intimates, swimwear, and activewear.”

“Curated specifically for the West Coast, the launch of Interfilière LA on July 21-23rd will unite top international suppliers with California’s fashion innovators & brands. In collaborating with Texworld, we are attracting more buyers & traffic to the California Market Center, creating the perfect showcase for attendees to discover the latest textiles and trends in intimate apparel, bodywear, swimwear, and activewear. Daily conferences with industry insiders, a dedicated Trend Forum, and an exclusive networking party, will offer unparalleled opportunities to connect, collaborate, and inspire new business,” says Raphael Camp, CEO of Comexposium US.

Together, the events will create a dynamic meeting point for the fashion industry, bringing designers, brands, and sourcing professionals together in Los Angeles for three days of discovery, collaboration, and global connections.

Registration for the July edition is now open and can be found online at www.texworldla.com.

Posted: March 30, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt