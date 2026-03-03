lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Sweat-Concealing Technology For High-Sweat Activities

VANCOUVER, B.C. — March 3, 2026 — lululemon today announced the launch of its first-ever sweat-concealing technology designed for high-sweat activities. The new technology, which will live under lululemon’s ShowZero™ platform, conceals higher volumes of sweat, while ensuring enhanced breathability, moisture management, and an incredibly lightweight feel, to support the most demanding, high-sweat activities.

The new ShowZero technology was developed in collaboration with lululemon Ambassador Frances Tiafoe and will be featured in his custom kit for the BNP Paribas Open. The kit features a Burgundy Bay colourway, with a vertical stripe design on the shorts.

“When I feel and look my best, it helps me perform my best,” said Frances Tiafoe. “For someone who sweats as much as I do, it’s amazing to have a kit that keeps me looking fresh from start to finish. ShowZero is a must have for those hot days on the court.”

lululemon’s Product Innovation team began developing the new ShowZero technology in 2024, using insights from extensive in-lab and on-court testing and feedback sessions with Tiafoe. By analyzing Tiafoe’s sweat rate, on-court movements, and competitive environments, lululemon identified an opportunity to solve for an unmet need by evolving its ShowZero technology platform and developing a sweat-concealing solution for high-sweat activities like tennis.

“Our Ambassadors play a critical role in how we innovate, which starts with understanding how we can best solve for their unique needs. Frances competes with relentless intensity at the highest level, which means he needs gear that helps him feel, look, and perform his best,” said Yuki Aihara, Senior Director, Product Innovation, lululemon. “We’ve combined advanced sweat-concealing technology with our feel-first design approach to develop a high-performance tennis kit to keep him feeling confident and focused through even the most intense matches.”

The new ShowZero is a yarn technology that changes how light interacts with the fabric and eliminates the absorption of light when wet, making sweat virtually invisible. In addition to concealing sweat, the technology offers enhanced comfort with its lightweight feel, breathability, and advanced wicking to facilitate quick drying.

lululemon plans to bring new ShowZero products to guests later this year.

The launch of ShowZero for high-sweat activities expands on lululemon’s sweat-concealing offerings. In summer 2024, lululemon introduced ShowZero for golf, in collaboration with PGA golfer and lululemon Ambassador Min Woo Lee.

Watch the video: Meet ShowZero™, Ft Frances Tiafoe : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cB8whzMcgE8

In November, lululemon announced a multi-year partnership with the BNP Paribas Open, the largest combined ATP and WTA 1000 tennis tournament in the world, to become its official apparel and footwear outfitter. The collaboration will showcase lululemon’s athletic and lifestyle offerings at the BNP Paribas Open, including the company’s high performance, high style tennis gear that provide athletes with innovative on and off the court solutions.

