Levi Strauss & Co. Completes Sale Of Dockers® To Authentic Brands Group

SAN FRANCISCO — March 3, 2026 — Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.), today announced the successful final closing, on February 27, 2026, of its previously disclosed sale of the Dockers® brand to Authentic Brands Group.

The completion of this transaction sharpens LS&Co.’s focus on the Levi’s® brand and Beyond Yoga®, simplifying the portfolio and strengthening the company’s structural profitability. The divestiture aligns the company’s assets with its highest-return growth opportunities and reinforces its disciplined capital allocation approach. Given the company’s already strong cash position, LS&Co. is able to return the net cash proceeds to shareholders through existing accelerated share repurchase programs, while maintaining flexibility to invest in long-term growth.

Advisors

BofA Securities, Inc. served as LS&Co.’s financial advisor, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as its legal advisor.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Levi Strauss Signature™, and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,300 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2025 net revenues were $6.3 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

Posted: March 9, 2026

Source: Levi Strauss & Co.