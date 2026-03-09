Intertextile Apparel: Fringe Events Mirror Market-Driven Exhibition Themes As Show Opens This Week

SHANGHAI — March 9, 2026 — The evolving market has inspired much of what’s on show from 11 to 13 March at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, set to feature over 3,000 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions across seven halls at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Beyond – and in some cases integrated with – the exhibition space is a fringe programme encompassing the Intertextile Directions Trend Forum, a range of topical seminars and panel discussions, and several in-demand display areas. The various fringe events reflect the four themes presented across the extensive show floor: fashion forward, performance textiles, sustainability, and textile future.

Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, outlined some of what to expect at the upcoming fair: “There are many responsibilities to consider when organising a show of this scale, yet our main priority remains to effectively facilitate business between exhibitors and buyers. As such, we have curated a variety of provisions that relate to segments with high potential – such as the non-traditional offering of our new Pet Boutique display area, or the expanded, seminar-integrated Econogy Hub and Functional Lab. Within our four themes, there is a place for exhibitors from across the global supply chain, and we are excited for visitors to discover what’s on show this spring.”

New exhibiting countries[1] include Austria, Denmark, Indonesia, Lithuania, and Norway. The International Hall (Hall 5.1) will feature most of the show’s overseas fabric exhibitors in seven country / region pavilions, and in six featured zones. These include Econogy Hub, Essential Suits & Shirts, Functional Lab, Premium Wool Zone, SalonEurope, and Verve for Design, while Accessories Vision (1.2) and Beyond Denim (7.2) will host multiple international exhibitors relevant to those categories. The four themes are apparent across the fair’s many pavilions, zones, and fringe events, supporting the platform in the current market climate, and laying the foundation for strategic expansion.

Fashion forward

Amongst global fashion leaders, where constant change is increasingly seen as the new normal, positive sentiment towards China is growing – only 28 percent viewed the market as unpromising in 2026, down from 41 percent for 2025[2]. Exhibitors see the potential at Intertextile Apparel, where fashion is a cornerstone – from the original prints, artisanal textures, and genderless fabrics rooted in heritage at the 28-exhibitor Japan Pavilion and its ‘Temporal Space’ Trend Corner; to the quality, commercially appealing womenswear fabrics at the France Zone; to the luxury menswear fabrics and more at the Italy Pavilion.

In the fashion forward category, featured fringe events include the Intertextile Trends Spring / Summer 2027 Seminar and the Trend Forum Introduction Tour, both conducted by Ms Sachiko Inoue, lead curator of this season’s Intertextile Directions Trend Forum and its PARADOX theme. Other notable design and trend seminars include presentations from key figures at Pantone Color Institute, PeclersParis, and WGSN.

Performance textiles

Sportswear is one of the major bright spots in the Chinese fashion market[3]. At the fair, it is the Asian pavilions that regularly attract buyers of functional textiles. These include the Korea Pavilion, where exhibitors such as Dongbang International, TNF Global, and Ts Textile are traditionally strong in sports, golf, and outdoor fabrics with antibacterial, durable, and stretchy properties. The Korea Textile Center (KTC) Pavilion will likewise showcase a selection of Korean performance fabrics and other textiles from North Gyeongsang Province.

Also prominent in this category, of course, is Functional Lab. The restructured zone will expand in scale by over 30%, within which THE CUBE will feature an integrated product presentation stage and display area. Exhibitors set to present on stage include Baur Vliesstoffe, Regen-Tech Fashion, Sunshinetex, and more. Meanwhile, featured functionality seminars include Unifi Textiles’ discussion on the nature-inspired performance of their circular polyester and its linen-like innovation, while DP Acetate will delve into the advantages of dope-dyed acetate yarn.

Sustainability

Sustainability at Intertextile Apparel is headlined by the growing Econogy Hub, the zone for eco-friendly textiles as well as certification and traceability solutions, where featured exhibits include the Ecocert Pavilion and standalone booths from PEELSPHERE, TextileGenesis, and many more. Among the show’s other highlights, the Lenzing Pavilion will showcase applications of its cellulose fibres, the India Pavilion will display natural fabrics with artisanal eco-craftsmanship, and the Hong Kong Pavilion will present eco-fibres and recycled blends with ISO-certified supply chains.

Econogy Talks is the segment of fringe events discussing sustainable products, solutions, and regulatory developments, including the Econogy Forum, moderated by Redress, unpacking how waste is the new resource redefining fashion, and the Econogy Tour, an exploration of select eco-conscious exhibitors. Adjacent to the seminar space, the range of samples at the Econogy Hub Display Area will spotlight green fashion, which is on the rise globally. Growing with it is the importance of brands proving their sustainability claims[4] – emphasising the role of the fair’s Econogy Finder, which allows independently verified eco-suppliers to be easily found onsite.

Textile future

Taiwan is a leader in smart fashion and digital innovation, and the Taiwan Pavilion will give a platform to exhibitors such as Hi-Tec Industrial, Hua Mao Nano Tech, and Orientex Precision Industrial, known for technological advancement, nano textiles, and precision production systems. The spring debut of the Türkiye Pavilion will display fabrics that blend nostalgia with innovation, an important combination for forthcoming trends.

In the fringe programme, the 2026 International Textile Industry Digital Application Trend Forum will discuss the industry’s integration of digitalisation and new technology, and how they relate to sustainability and smart materials. Yet textile future not only explores the applications of cutting-edge technology, but also high potential textile markets. One of which, at Intertextile Apparel, is pet fashion – a market in China that is growing more than 20% annually[5]. The upcoming Spring Edition will launch the Pet Boutique, a display area presenting a range of textiles and accessories that prioritise both functionality and comfort for pets. Exhibitors with samples on show include Lenzing, Idole, SilkİPEK Tekstil, G.K Infinite, and more. The related Pet Forum will discuss pet apparel trends and innovations.

Beyond the internationality on show in Hall 5.1, most Chinese exhibitors will be in Halls 1.2, 6.1, 6.2, 7.1, 7.2, and 8.1, featuring accessories, suiting and shirting fabrics, functional wear and sportswear fabrics, ladieswear fabrics, casualwear, denim, and more. Within the domestic halls, fairgoers can also expect to find a range of inspiring displays including the Sustainable Fashion Trend Forum and Sustainability Zone in Hall 6.1; Techno & Functions Trend Forum and Innotex Space in 6.2; Digital Fashion Innovation Space in 7.1; Denim Trend Forum in 7.2; and Fashion Focus Trend Forum in 8.1.

The fair is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. It will take place alongside Yarn Expo Spring, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, CHIC and PH Value at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). For more details on this fair, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition will be held from 11 – 13 March 2026.

Posted: March 9, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd