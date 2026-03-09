Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2026 To Deliver Three Days Of Expert-Led Education

NORWALK, CT — March 9, 2026 — Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, returns to the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, April 7–9, 2026, delivering three days of forward-focused education alongside sourcing for the Spring 2027/2028 seasons.

The event opens April 7 with the highly anticipated Day 0 Sustainability Workshop, followed by two full days of exhibit hall sourcing and Expert Talks programming on April 8–9. Designers, product developers and material decision-makers will gain actionable insight into performance innovation, regulatory shifts and circular solutions shaping the future of textiles.

“Functional Fabric Fair continues to be a catalyst for meaningful industry progress,” said Steve McCullough, Event Vice President. “Our Spring 2026 education program is designed to equip product teams with practical tools, regulatory clarity and innovation strategies they can immediately apply to future collections.”

THREE DAYS OF EXPERT INSIGHTS

Beginning April 7, attendees can participate in three tailored days of curated education led by respected industry experts.

Day 0 Sustainability Workshop – sponsored by: Hyosung

April 7, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Hyatt Regency Downtown Portland – Deschutes Ballroom

Returning by popular demand, the full-day, paid Sustainability Workshop for both attendees and exhibitors to participate in, will be curated and facilitated by:

Eric Brody, Soft Advantage

Todd Copeland, Copeland Consultancy LLC

Kevin Myette, bluesign technologies

Developed in response to attendee feedback, this immersive workshop and conference delivers pragmatic guidance on foundational sustainability strategies, regulatory updates, real-world case studies and interactive roundtables designed to support informed supply chain decision-making.

Workshop Topics Include:

Updates on the Shifting Landscape of Sustainability Policies & Regulations

Social Responsibility in Tier 2: Understanding Challenges & Advancing Solutions

Scaling Innovation Through Supply Chain Collaboration: A Case Study with NetPlus® Recycled Nylon

Innovator’s Panel: Textile-to-Textile Recycling Technologies

The Future of Circularity as a System (Interactive Workshop Activity)

Packaging in Practice: Regulatory Requirements & Smarter Design Strategies

Responsible Sourcing: Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence

The day concludes with a Networking Happy Hour (4:00–5:00 PM), sponsored by Hyosung, offering attendees meaningful peer-to-peer connection before the exhibit hall opens.

Seating is limited and requires separate paid registration, breakfast and lunch is included with ticket.

Expert Talks – sponsored by: Sorona®

April 8–9, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Exhibit Hall at Oregon Convention Center

The Expert Talks series features more than 10 sessions exploring innovation, performance science, circularity and seasonal forecasting. New this season, the program will be hosted by Stewart Sheppard, Founder & Principal Consultant of S2 Consulting, who will also lead daily guided tours of the Sustainability Lounge, a curated showcase of exhibitors advancing eco-conscious textiles and next-generation material solutions. Attendees will gain direct access to breakthrough developments and the companies driving measurable sustainability progress.

Expert Talks Session Highlights:

April 8

Forum Insights Spring/Summer 2028

Colors & Trends PERFORMANCE COLORS Fall/Winter 2027/28 – Nora Kühner, Independent Fashion & Design Consultant

Beyond PFAS: Rethinking Durability and Chemical Persistence in Textile Finishing

The Regenerative Reality: Aligning Wool Supply Chains with EU Mandates

The Science Behind Performance

Innovating and Scaling Sustainable Materials: Circularity, Biodegradation & the Future of Synthetic Textiles

April 9

The Visionary Outlook: ReINVENTING REALITY

Textile-to-Textile Recycling: Proving What’s Real in a DPP World

Next-Generation Bio-Based Elastane: Scaling regen™ BIO Spandex Through Integrated Fiber & Fabric Engineering – Malvina Hoxha, Director US Marketing, Hyosung TNC

Ensuring Human Health: The Social Side of Materials Production

Visit the Expert Talks Schedule for more session details.

Focus Topic: Textile-to-Textile Recycling

Building on last season’s recycler spotlight, Spring 2026 shifts attention earlier in the circular value chain—highlighting collectors and sorters as critical gatekeepers in determining whether used textiles become new fibers or waste.

This Focus Topic examines innovations, infrastructure challenges and cross-sector collaboration shaping the future of scalable textile-to-textile recycling systems.

Registration Information

Functional Fabric Fair is a trade-only event and is free to verified designers, product developers, purchasing agents, material managers and students in the outdoor, performance and lifestyle apparel sectors. The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop requires separate registration and seating is limited.

For full show information, registration links, and updates on all 2026 editions, visit www.functionalfabricfair.com.

Posted: March 9, 2026

Source: Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®